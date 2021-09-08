The Tennessee Titans have their captains for the 2021 season.
Titans players voted on captains Wednesday morning and head coach Mike Vrabel revealed the selections prior to Wednesday’s practice as quarterback Ryan Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry, defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, safety Kevin Byard, and punter Brett Kern were the five players chosen.
"They represent the team, and who we want to be, and help carry that message from me, the coaching staff, and into the locker room," Titans head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters on Wednesday. “There's no restrictions on leadership. Guys are going to be able to lead whether we name them a captain, or they were voted by their teammates as captains, that is critical to understand."
Tannehill, Henry and Kern were holdover choices from the 2020 season, while Byard is a captain three years running. Simmons is the Titans’ only first-time captain – a designation Vrabel hinted would be in the third-year lineman’s future last October stating, “We’re all excited that he is going to become one of those guys that will be with us for a long time and eventually be a captain.”
Vrabel admitted he had no say in who was chosen and that it was 100 percent a players-only decision, stating that his only input into the matter was what he told the team he believed a good leader to be.
“I try to help them understand what I think a good captain is, a good leader, somebody that will represent our football team,” Vrabel said. “We have a lot of great guys, a lot of great leaders and players, and they vote on that. That’s not something that I have a real big say in.”
The Titans open the season on Sunday at Nissan Stadium against the Arizona Cardinals.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.