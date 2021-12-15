As the list of NFL players testing positive for COVID-19 grows, so does the number of players on the Tennessee Titans reserve/COVID-19 list.
On Tuesday, the Titans placed receiver Dez Fitzpatrick on the COVD list, making him the second player in the past two days to be put on the list, joining practice squad defensive back Jamal Carter.
More than 75 players have tested positive for COVID-19 league-wide, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who also reported that 86 percent of positive tests among NFL players and staff have come while away from team facilities.
The NFL reported just 110 total positive tests from Sept. 5 through Nov. 27. An NFL single-day record 37 positive tests were announced on Monday. As a result of the recent spike, the NFL sent a memo to teams stating all Tier 1 and Tier 2 employees must get their COVID-19 booster by Dec. 27.
Fitzpatrick is the sixth Titans player to test positive for COVID-19 since August, and he’s the 17th player to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Only the Cowboys (21), Vikings (21) and Browns (18) have had more. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel also tested positive at the end of August.
After spending the first nine games of the season on the practice squad, Fitzpatrick played in three games this season before being a healthy scratch in Sunday’s 20-0 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He recorded five receptions on eight targets for 49 yards and a touchdown.
Titans players on reserve/COVID-19 list in 2021:
- Dez Fitzpatrick, WR – added 12/14/21
- Jamal Carter, S – added 12/13/21
- Kevin Byard, S – added 11/29/21
- Logan Woodside, QB – added 11/24/21
- Joseph Jones, LB – added 11/22/21
- Brett Kern, P – added 10/12/21
- Brady Breeze, S – added 9/7/21
- Nate Davis, G – added 8/30/21
- Ben Jones, C – added 8/29/21
- Racey McMath, WR – added 8/28/21
- Geoff Swaim, TE – added 8/26/21
- Ryan Tannehill, QB – added 8/26/21
- Harold Landry, LB – added 8/25/21
- Nick Dzubnar, LB – added 8/24/21
- Jeremy McNichols, RB – added 8/24/21
- Anthony Rush, DT – added 8/23/21
- Bud Dupree, LB, added – 7/29/21
