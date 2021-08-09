When the Tennessee Titans traded three draft picks to move up and select receiver Dez Fitzpatrick in the fourth round of April’s draft, there was an expectation that he was an early favorite to compete for spot at the top of the depth chart.
At the time, Fitzpatrick’s only competition behind A.J. Brown was Josh Reynolds, Cameron Batson and a slew of other journeymen wideouts. With the addition of Julio Jones, Fitzpatrick’s ceiling this year is likely the team’s fourth wideout.
However, the 23-year-old has shown some growing pains through the first week of training camp, and with veterans like Chester Rogers and Marcus Johnson plus rookie Racey McMath stirring up fierce competition among the wideouts, Fitzpatrick is in danger of falling further down the depth chart.
“[He] has to be better,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “Inconsistent, like a lot of young players, inconsistent. Making sure that every time you go out there that you are ready to go, ready to compete, that way when the ball is thrown your way you make plays on it, and when we ask you to block, you can go in there and block. Dez (Fitzpatrick) has done it sometimes and sometimes he probably hasn’t done it quite as well as he needs to.”
Fitzpatrick started training camp off on the right foot, displaying physicality and an ability to go up and attack the ball. But with each practice, Fitzpatrick still struggled with inconsistency, even facing difficulty making routine plays.
McMath was an early standout in the first few practices of camp, and Rogers and Johnson have each taken turns opening eyes over the last few days. But it seems the only chatter about Fitzpatrick as the Titans near their first preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons on Aug. 13 is about how he’s slipping through the cracks.
“It was good to see some guys show up [on Saturday] like Mason (Kinsey), Mason caught a couple balls, then Chester (Rogers) caught a ball, then Marcus (Johnson) catches a ball, and I think that is a product of the competition there in some of those spots that are open. Guys get opportunities whether guys are injured or have a day off, shoestring breaks, whatever it may be, however they get that opportunity.”
