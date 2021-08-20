Post sports editor Michael Gallagher is joined by Associated Press sports reporter Teresa Walker to assess what stood out in the Titans' preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons.
They also discuss the emergence of Tennessee's defensive backs, touch on which receivers have the inside track to making the team and explain how Logan Woodside has held off so many challengers to his backup QB throne.
You can follow TeresaWalker on Twitter @TeresaMWalker and read her work at the APnews.com.
