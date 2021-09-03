Post sports reporter Michael Gallagher is joined by 102.5 The Game's Caroline Fenton.
They discuss the aftermath from the Titans' roster cuts, debate who is to blame for the Dez Fitzpatrick fiasco and touch on the final WR group Tennessee settled on. And they give their impression on the Titans' revamped defense.
You can follow Caroline on Twitter @carolinefenton1 and listen to her every Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Stillman & Company on 102.5 the Game.
