The Tennessee Titans are two games into their preseason schedule and the roster cuts don’t get any easier from here.
Tennessee has until 3 p.m. Central Time on Tuesday to trim its roster to 80 players prior to its final preseason game. The NFL’s final roster cut to 53 players is on Aug. 31 at 3 p.m. Central.
The Titans are breaking in new offensive and defensive coordinators and have had a lot of turnover on the defensive side of the ball, returning only five starters from a year ago. The final preseason game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday at Nissan Stadium could be what ultimately determines whether several players survive the final cut.
Since 53-man roster predictions are apparently the new mock draft, here's a crack at who I believe will survive final roster cuts and make the Tennessee Titans season-opening roster:
QB (2): Ryan Tannehill, Logan Woodside
While Matt Barkley has made the backup quarterback competition interesting the last two weeks, there’s a reason Woodside has held onto the job as long as he has. We know who Barkley is. He has had six seasons and three different teams to prove he’s more than a borderline career backup and he hasn’t shed that mold yet. Woodside, on the other hand, is only 26 and could be on the cusp of proving he’s a good NFL backup.
RB (4): Derrick Henry, Darrynton Evans, Jeremy McNichols, Kari Blasingame
The running backs are pretty par for the course, although it was tough to keep Mekhi Sargent off the final roster. The 23-year-old has looked impressive in two preseason wins, running for 136 yards on 32 carries (4.25 yards per carry) and adding a touchdown reception.
WR (6): A.J. Brown, Julio Jones, Josh Reynolds, Marcus Johnson, Chester Rogers, Racey McMath
This may have been the toughest position group to narrow down considering how deep it is. Brown, Jones and Reynolds were the givens, but after those three you’re talking about splitting hairs. Johnson had perhaps the most impressive camp of any of the receivers, so he earned his spot. The same could be said of Rogers, whose ability to double as a punt returner solidified his spot.
The sixth spot came down to who has the highest ceiling, and given McMath’s speed, ability to go up and get the ball at its highest point, and his special teams contributions, he’s the more logical selection. It was difficult to not make a case for Mason Kinsey or Cam Batson, and Dez Fitzpatrick simply played himself out of a job with a bad training camp.
TE (4): Anthony Firkser, Geoff Swaim, Luke Stocker, Tommy Hudson
Not really many surprises here as Firsker and Swaim seemed like no-brainers. Stocker was brought back recently to give the Titans some familiarity and versatility and Hudson has impressed enough in camp to warrant a shot as the fourth tight end. We all know how much Tennessee loves its multiple tight end sets.
OT (5): Taylor Lewan, Kendall Lamm, Ty Sambrailo, Dillon Radunz, David Quessenberry
A solid group that pretty much gave you what you’d expect. Lewan is clearly the starter on the left side while the right side remains a toss-up. It wouldn’t shock me to see Sambrailo start and Lamm rotate in should Sambrailo get injured or just prove ineffective. Radunz has struggled more than the Titans likely would have liked, so he will presumably sit and learn this year, maybe seeing some time should Tennessee struggle with injuries again.
OG (3): Rodger Saffold, Nate Davis, Aaron Brewer
Saffold is already a Pro Bowl caliber guard and Davis is on his way to being one. Brewer provides a nice depth piece with versatility to play guard or center.
C (1): Ben Jones
Jones has been as reliable as the Titans could have hoped after signing him in 2016. He has started every game he has played in with Tennessee and only missed one game in 2019.
DL (6): Jeffery Simmons, Denico Autry, Teair Tart, Larell Murchison, Woodrow Hamilton, Naquan Jones
This could be the best defensive line depth the Titans have had in quite some time. Simmons and Autry will be the unquestioned starters, but Tart and Murchison have looked mighty impressive during camp. Both have caught the eye of head coach Mike Vrabel and given their size, could make the Titans' defensive line a load to contend with. Hamilton has been a pleasant surprise and Jones makes a nice depth piece and fallback plan if there are any injuries.
OLB (5): Bud Dupree, Harold Landry, Rashad Weaver, Derick Roberson, John Simon
Weaver has shown in two preseason games that he might be a solid option behind Dupree and Landry as a disruptive pass rusher who can get into the backfield with regularity. Roberson showed some promise in 2019 with three sacks in three games, the problem has been his durability and reliability. If he can get and stay healthy, I like him as a fourth or fifth OLB option. Simon was a nice add as well; he should be valuable as a veteran depth player.
ILB (4): Jayon Brown, Rashaan Evans, David Long Jr., Monty Rice
This is a make-or-break year for Evans, whose fifth-year option wasn’t picked up during the offseason. It’s clear that Brown is in Tennessee’s future plans but 2021 is the year for Evans to prove he should also be included in those plans. Long Jr. is a player I feel is due for a breakout year and 2021 could be it. He had a nice interception in the preseason and could quickly move up the depth chart if Evans falls out of favor. Rice was presumably drafted to be Evans’ replacement. Expect to see him brought along slowly.
CB (6): Jackrabbit Jenkins, Kristian Fulton, Caleb Farley, Elijah Molden, Breon Borders, Chris Jackson
Behind receiver, this is Tennessee’s second-most loaded position. Jenkins, Fulton, Farley and Molden were the shoo-ins. Jackson could be a factor as a nickel back, but he could be battling Fulton or Molden for that spot. Borders has been quietly impressive in camp and preseason and he has earned his spot. Chris Jones and Briean Boddy-Calhoun are the odd men out here.
S (4): Kevin Byard, Amani Hooker, Dane Cruikshank, Mattias Farley
Brady Breeze, Bradley McDougald and Clayton Geathers all received consideration, but it’s hard to make a case against Cruikshank or Farley. Breeze has been injured too much to really make his case for sticking around. While Cruikshank has also been injured, it feels like Tennessee has invested too much to give up on him now. He could be a valuable contributor on special teams too once he’s healthy. Farley has done enough in camp to keep his job.
K (1): Sam Ficken
This decision was essentially made on Monday morning when the Titans cut Tucker McCann. Ficken was the better kicker during training camp — he made 90.5 percent of his field goals compared to McCann’s 80.9 percent — and unless Tennessee brings in a veteran to push Ficken before the Sept. 12 opener against Arizona, the job is his.
P (1): Brett Kern
This should surprise absolutely no one.
LS (1): Morgan Cox
He was a first team All-Pro long snapper last season, and after the issues the Titans had in that area last year, Cox is a welcomed addition.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.