It’s been a rough 72 hours for Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley.
Benched in favor of cornerback Terrance Mitchell, who had been with the team for just a handful of practices prior to Sunday’s 24-22 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Farley watched from the bench for three quarters before finally seeing the field in the final period.
Then head coach Mike Vrabel stated the team was actively looking for more guys who can cover, firing a shot that seemed aimed right at Farley.
“The ability to be able to match up, to be able to understand what the zone coverage responsibilities are, the ability to play the correct leverage, those are all things that we look for,” he said.
Farley played seven special teams snaps and just one defensive snap on Sunday — his only defensive snap in the last six quarters, and only after Kristian Fulton had to leave the game with an injury.
All eight of the Titans’ other defensive backs who dressed against the Raiders played more total snaps, and all but Tre Avery played more defensive snaps.
"I mean, I'm not happy with it,” Farley said. “But I'm here to work hard and do what I can do to put myself in position to help this team win. When the opportunity comes, whenever they make that decision or call, it's my job to rise to the occasion and do the best that I can to come in and execute. That's where I'm at mentally.”
It’s quite the fall from grace for the 22nd overall pick in the 2021 draft, who spent most of training camp battling back from a torn ACL and working his way up the depth chart. But is Farley’s reduced playing time a challenge to step up his game or an indictment on his lack of development?
“There's been some growth there,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “We’re going to continue to give him opportunities and make sure that he's ready to go and that he's competing each and every week for that opportunity to play. He’ll continue to help us on special teams.
“We just all have to get comfortable in doing our jobs and making sure that we're understanding the call, we're understanding what the concept is, and what it is that we're trying to get done. Whether you're playing pass rusher, inside linebacker or corner, just making sure that whatever that call is, that it's getting executed and that everybody is focused on doing their job.”
Of the seven cornerbacks currently on Tennessee’s roster, Farley ranks fourth in coverage snaps (43) — ahead of only Ugo Amadi, who’s missed one game, plus Avery and Chris Jackson, who’ve each missed two games.
In coverage, Farley is the Titans’ second-worst cornerback, according to Pro Football Focus, allowing five completions on eight targets for 74 yards and a touchdown. Quarterbacks also have a 132.3 passer rating when targeting him.
While Fulton and rookie Roger McCreary seem to be firmly entrenched as the Titans’ top two cornerbacks, Farley could potentially earn an opportunity for more reps moving forward after Raiders’ receiver Mack Hollis torched Mitchell on Sunday to the tune of six receptions for 102 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown reception that pulled the Raiders to within two points in the fourth quarter.
While Mitchell stated he’s already better with another week of practice, Farley made it clear that he’s not exactly waving the white flag.
“I’m not going to sit here and say I don’t have room for improvement or nothing like that,” Farley said. “So, I’m just working to get better and wait for that opportunity to come to go in there and help this team win.
“… I’m confident; I’m ready to go. I’m ready to go practice today. I’m enjoying football, loving football, really just waiting for my opportunity to come by again.”
