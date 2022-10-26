Guiding the Tennessee Titans to a 12-5 record and the No. 1 seed in the AFC despite playing an NFL-record 91 players netted Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel the AP Coach of the Year award.
Six games into the 2022 season, the job Vrabel’s doing with the cards he’s been dealt may be even more impressive than what he accomplished last season.
The Titans (4-2) are tied for the longest win streak in the AFC and the second-longest win streak in the NFL despite having an NFL-high 13 players on injured reserve and being outscored 74 to 20 in the second half this season.
“I give Mike a ton of credit — he’s overachieved year in and year out with the group that he’s had, and he consistently finds a way to win,” former New York Jets and Cleveland Browns head coach Eric Mangini recently said in an interview with the 33rd Team.
“… Whatever happens in Tennessee, Mike will move some pieces around. Look, if it’s running the ball 35 times a game, he’s happy to do that. If it’s throwing the ball 35 times a game, he’s happy to do that. ... He’s got the flexibility to do whatever it takes to win.”
Mangini was Vrabel’s defensive coordinator in 2005 with the New England Patriots, and he posted a career-high 108 tackles with seven tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and two interceptions that year. Mangini also served as a defensive assistant the previous four years Vrabel was on the Patriots.
Though limited due to the high volume of injuries dating back to the end of training camp when Pro Bowl edge rusher Harold Landry tore his ACL, then exacerbated by losing receivers Racey McMath, Treylon Burks and Kyle Philips, offensive linemen Taylor Lewan and Jamarco Jones, cornerback Elijah Molden, and kick returner Trenton Cannon to IR, the Titans occupy the top spot in the AFC South and swept the Indianapolis Colts for the second straight year.
“It’s very easy to write them off,” Mangini said. “It’s not like they’re blowing you away with the playmakers that they have, offensively, and oftentimes, they’re overlooked until the end of the year where suddenly they’re the No. 1 seed or they’re pushing for the [No.] 1 or 2 spot and it really is a testament to Mike, his intelligence and his flexibility as a coach.”
