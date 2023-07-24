In the aftermath of a seven-game losing streak to end the 2022 season, the Titans made plenty of changes as they prepared for 2023.
We’ll start to get our first significant look at all the moves Wednesday, when the Titans hit the field for their first training camp practice of the year.
Will this serve as a bounce-back season for the Titans, a trip to the playoffs for the fourth time in the last five years?
Or will we see a continuation of last year’s struggles?
Here are 11 questions surrounding the Titans as training camp gets underway this week:
How much impact will DeAndre Hopkins make?
Because of his performance-enhancing-drug suspension and injuries, Hopkins played just nine games last season in Arizona. He was on the field with starting quarterback Kyler Murray for just four of those contests. But in those four games, he put up the same kind of numbers he always has, totaling 30 catches (almost eight per game on average) for 385 yards (96.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns. That’s encouraging news.
A healthy and effective Hopkins would not only improve the offense by himself, but would necessitate defensive attention. That would create more room and more opportunity for the Titans’ burgeoning, young playmakers, and it could mean less stacked boxes in front of Derrick Henry as well. Simply put, Hopkins is a huge additional option for quarterback Ryan Tannehill and the Titans, making the team much more difficult to defend.
How much improvement can Tim Kelly make in the offense?
After staggering last season offensively (ranked 30th in yards, 28th in points), the Titans jettisoned former offensive coordinator Todd Downing and named Tim Kelly to the position. Kelly was the Texans’ offensive coordinator for three years (2019 through 2021), and the team’s primary play-caller for the last two. In 2020, Kelly’s offense finished 13th overall, and in 2021 — with quarterback DeShaun Watson inactive for the entire season — the Texans plunged to 32nd. The very early returns on Kelly’s impact were positive during the offseason, as players said they liked the less-complicated verbiage, increased efficiency and quicker pace of the offense. But Kelly will be graded on how much he can get out of Hopkins, who played for him in Houston, as well as the improvement of the offensive line and the development of players like Treylon Burks and Chig Okonkwo.
What will year two hold for Burks, Okonkwo?
A year ago, Burks, the team’s first round pick in 2022, got off to a poor start due to conditioning and asthma issues during the offseason and never really recovered. He was in and out of the lineup due to injuries (turf toe and concussion), and Burks was inconsistent in games, finishing with 33 catches for 444 yards and one touchdown in 11 games. But if the offseason is any indication — and there’s never a guarantee that it is — Burks looks like a completely different person and player. The 6-3, 225-pound receiver all but lived in the Titans facility during the offseason, doing everything he was asked to improve and to learn the new offense. With Hopkins on the other side of him, Burks should do some damage this year.
Okonkwo, meanwhile, may have set a record for appearances on “NFL Breakout Player” lists this offseason. It’s understandable, considering the 2022 fourth-round pick collected 24 of his 32 catches — and two of his three touchdowns — in the last seven games last season. Expect Kelly to find more ways to get the 6-2, 244-pound Okonkwo the ball this year, taking advantage of his speed and ability to pick up yards after the catch.
Will Derrick Henry have 300-plus carries for the fourth time in five years?
The Titans have a new offensive coordinator (Kelly), new running-game coordinator (running backs coach Justin Outten) and a new passing-game coordinator (quarterbacks coach Charles London) this season. So is this the year the Titans deviate from giving Henry 23 carries per game, which has been the King’s average over the past four seasons?
Henry’s average yards per carry over the past two years combined is 4.4, down nearly a yard from his 5.2 in 2019 and 2020. He’s not popping quite as many long runs as he used to either. Still, he’s a hugely effective weapon who needs plenty of carries to be at this best — and to wear down defenses late in games.
Is Andre Dillard the answer at left tackle?
Desperate for an upgrade at left tackle after watching Dennis Daley flounder in long relief of Taylor Lewan last year, the Titans signed free agent Andre Dillard to a three-year, $29 million deal — one that includes cap hits of $10.7 million in 2024 and $13.2 million in 2025. Dillard has upside as a former first round pick. But he played just 58 offensive snaps last season, and none of them came at left tackle. He’s made just nine starts in his four years in the league. Will he be able to protect Ryan Tannehill’s blind side?
Who will man the right tackle spot?
Right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, the only returning Titans offensive lineman scheduled to start at the same position as last year, is suspended for the season’s first six games after violating the league’s gambling rules. The Titans reportedly worked out a couple of veteran tackles, George Fant and Chris Hubbard, over the weekend, but neither signed.
Does that mean the Titans stay in-house for the solution? Daniel Brunskill, who appears penciled in at right guard, has the most experience at right tackle, having played about 300 snaps at the position. But if he moves over, the Titans have to fill the right guard spot. If the Titans keep Brunskill and the rest of the offensive line as is, then the right tackle spot could go to Jamarco Jones or sixth-round 2023 pick Jaelyn Duncan.
It’s hard to imagine the Titans won’t take another run at signing Fant.
Will the Titans keep two or three quarterbacks on the roster?
We know Tannehill is the starter. We also know rookie Will Levis isn’t getting cut, not after the Titans traded up to select him with the 33rd overall pick of the NFL Draft last April. So where does that leave Malik Willis, a 2022 third-round pick, who didn’t show much during three starts last season? Will the Titans need to keep three quarterbacks due to a potential injury in the group, or because Levis has a shaky training camp? Will Willis simply impress the team enough heading into year two that they will feel it necessary to keep him? Answers to those questions might also depend on how needy the Titans are at other roster spots at the end of training camp.
Will edge rusher Harold Landry be at 100 percent?
Landry was coming off a career year — 12 quarterback sacks, 14 tackles for loss and 22 quarterback hits — and had signed a five-year, $87.5 million deal when he tore an ACL last September, knocking him out for the entire season. If there was any silver lining for the Titans, it’s that the injury happened so early in the NFL year, giving Landry plenty of time to recover and rehabilitate. Still, all players respond differently to ACL injuries, especially in their first season afterward. If Landry comes back at full strength, the Titans would have a mean set of edge rushers, coupling Landry with free-agent signee Arden Key. Veteran Denico Autry bounces outside at times, and Rashad Weaver adds to the rotation as well.
Will the Titans need more experience at safety?
Assuming starters Kevin Byard and Amani Hooker stay healthy, the Titans are just fine at this position. But there’s a huge drop-off in experience after those two, as neither of the two current backups — Josh Thompson and Mike Brown — have played a single defensive snap in the NFL. In addition, the Titans placed Thompson on the non-football illness list over the weekend. The Titans have worked cornerbacks Elijah Molden and Shy Carter at safety from time to time. Chris Jackson has some background at the position as well. But a more seasoned safety would be a smart addition if one becomes available at the right price.
Which cornerbacks can stay healthy?
Titans cornerback Roger McCreary had some ups and downs as a rookie, but he did display great reliability, playing 1,165 snaps over 17 games — the most by any player on the team. Unfortunately for the Titans, the rest of the team’s cornerbacks weren’t nearly as reliable: Kristian Fulton was next up at just 653 snaps, followed by Terrance Mitchell (398), Tre Avery (290), Caleb Farley (103), Molden (82) and Jackson (24). The Titans added some much-needed experience in Sean Murphy-Bunting, but injuries have limited him to 21 of 34 games over the past two seasons. There’s talent in this group, but the Titans need their young corners to spend more time on the field and less time in the training room. Farley will begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list, following last year’s back surgery.
Do the Titans have an NFL-ready kicker?
In a cost-cutting maneuver, the Titans released Randy Bullock, 33, who made 17-of-20 field goals last season, including seven-for-10 from 40-plus yards. Bullock put 55.4 percent of his kickoffs into the end zone, ranking him in the bottom half of the league. The competition for this year’s spot is between two young, strong-legged kickers. Caleb Shudak went three-for-four on field goals last season and put four of five kick-offs into the end zone. Trey Wolff, who is 6-4 and 205 pounds, made 21 of his 25 attempts last year at Texas Tech. But the combined NFL games played of the two candidates is one.