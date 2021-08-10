When Josh Reynolds signed a one-year, $1.75 million contract with the Tennessee Titans in free agency, the expectation was he would step in as an instant playmaker and fill the void left by Corey Davis.
But following the draft, Reynolds found himself in a suddenly crowded receiver room when the Titans added rookies Dez Fitzpatrick and Racey McMath in the draft and traded for All-Pro Julio Jones.
Reynolds had a strong start to camp before suffering an injury setback and missing some time. But as training camp rounds the corner of Week 2, Reynolds still appears to be on track as Tennessee’s No. 3 receiver. However, the breadth of competition is not lost on him.
“You always want to be able to come out and show what you can do, you know, every day.” Reynolds said. “Every day I’m not out there is a day I’m losing reps on the offense, losing opportunities to get better for the offense.”
The 26-year-old is getting a run for his money from the likes of Marcus Johnson and Chester Rogers, both of whom have had strong camps and have been two of the offense’s more consistent players.
However, what Reynolds adds that Johnson, Rogers and even Fitzpatrick and McMath don’t is a proven track record as a consistent, reliable third option. Reynolds had a career year in 2020 behind Rams starters Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, setting career highs in receptions (52), targets (81) and receiving yards (618). He also dropped just 3.7 percent of his passes.
Those numbers are exactly the kind of production the Titans would love out of their No. 3, and the bar wasn’t exactly set high by Adam Humphries either.
While Reynolds works his way back into the fold, he appears to be pressing all the right buttons and making a good impression on head coach Mike Vrabel and the coaching staff.
“They players’ job is to know what to do and be able to execute, play fast and aggressive,” Vrabel said. “Josh (Reynolds) was doing that, had some time off, and has started to work himself back in there.
“I like his professionalism. He is locked into the meetings; I hear him communicate. He doesn’t have a whole lot of mental errors, so that is a good start as far as playing receiver. But now you have to go out there and get open and catch the ball.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
