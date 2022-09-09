The average NFL running back’s career lasts between two and three years.
But if there’s one thing that Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is not, it’s average.
So, at 28 and coming off the first major injury of his professional career, many questioned how many years Henry has left of being at the top of his game. But the former Heisman Trophy winner said on Thursday he believes his career is due for an Adrian Peterson- or Frank Gore-like turn once he reaches his 30s, the age when running backs typically see their skills diminish.
Peterson accumulated 4,728 rushing yards after his 30th birthday, including two 1,000-yard seasons and a league-leading 1,485 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns the year he turned 30.
Gore, who’s the gold standard for running back longevity, totaled 7,161 rushing yards in the eight seasons after he turned 30, including three 1,000-yard seasons and two 960-yard seasons.
“I hope I can be like [Adrian Peterson] or Frank Gore,” Henry said. “Those guys, they played for a long time and they’re like the pedestal as far as running backs playing more than they're expected in recent years. They’ve been a huge role model for me. … They set the standard high, so I hope I can live up to it.”
Keeping Henry healthy is a top priority for the Titans, which is why head coach Mike Vrabel, strength and conditioning coach Frank Piraino and vice president of sports medicine Todd Toriscelli put the star running back on an amended workout plan during camp — one that included time spent in a sand pit off to the side of Saint Thomas Sports Park.
"It's real; I love it,” Henry said. “It gets me in shape. It's just good work. It's good, restricted running. You have to really dig, and it gets your legs burning."
Designed to cut down on his workload until the start of the regular season, the Titans’ “new plan” for Henry also included more time spent on a separate practice field and some one-on-one time with running backs coach Tony Dews while the rest of the offense did 7-on-7 or team drills.
"Derrick's a volume guy," Titans GM Jon Robinson said. "He wants the ball. He likes it when we give it to him. That's a balance that you have to, from a coaching standpoint with trainers, with the strength coaches, just figure out what's best for the football team.”
