Sunday’s 20-0 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium won’t shoot the Tennessee Titans up anyone’s power rankings, but what it did was course correct a team that had fallen from grace in its previous two games before its bye week.
With nine combined turnovers in losses to the Houston Texans and New England Patriots, the Titans came out on the right side of the turnover battle for the first time in nearly a month.
“There's no better indicator of success in this league than turnover margin,” Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said. “You say what you want. Look it up over 20 years. It's real critical that we realize that that's how we have to play. We have to be efficient when we throw the football. We have to be able to run it and we have to be able to stop it and affect their quarterback, and we did all three of those things today.”
Vrabel may have a point.
In Tennessee’s 22-12 loss to the Texans three weeks ago, the Titans out-gained them 420-190 with 11 more first downs, fewer penalties and a better red-zone percentage and still lost. Tennessee turned the ball over five times and Houston did not.
Two weeks ago, in a 36-13 loss to the Patriots, the Titans ran more plays and had the ball more, even more than doubling up the Pats in the run game — 270 yards to 105 — yet, New England still ran away with the win. The Titans had four turnovers to the Patriots’ zero.
But what Tennessee did on Sunday was beyond simply not turning the ball over. The Titans defense had one of its best performances in years, and arguably its best performance under first-year defensive coordinator Shane Bowen.
The Titans held the Jaguars to just eight yards rushing on eight carries, intercepted Jaguars’ rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence a career-high four times, sacked him three times, and pitched the team’s first home shutout in more than two decades.
It was also Tennessee’s first shutout since Dec. 16, 2018 against the New York Giants.
“I just feel like coming in at halftime, we felt like we had a chance to hold them to no points and keep it at zero,” said linebacker Harold Landry, who had three tackles and a sack. “We just went out there and I feel like our defense allowed us to finish this game and we were able to do that.”
Added Vrabel: “It's the first one we've had at home since 2000. I think that that was certainly something that they all wanted, and it was some guys that really — finishing off that game that hadn't maybe had as much chance to play this season. It was good to see those guys out there contributing and being excited.”
Of Jacksonville’s 11 drives, five ended with a punt, four ended with a turnover, one was a turnover on downs, and another was a one-play drive that was halted by the end of the first half.
“What more can we ask for?” defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons asked. “We talked about it — we're going to have to create turnovers, we have to get to the quarterback, had to affect the quarterback, and the No. 1 thing was stop the run. … Today they did a hell of a job. I think they had like eight rushing yards. That's a hell of a defense. That's the way we come, and that's our identity, stop the run and earn the right to rush, and that's what we did today.”
“I think we've kind of got back to our brand of football a little bit,” quarterback Ryan Tannehll added. “[The] defense did a great job of making plays on the ball — and obviously the shutout — they did everything good.”
The Titans are now tied for the eighth-most sacks (32) and ninth-most interceptions (13) in the NFL.
They’ve already shattered last year’s sack total of 19 and they’re currently on-pace for 17 interceptions, which would top last year’s mark of 15 — something that’s quite impressive considering several of Tennessee’s starters in the secondary have missed a combined 28 games this season.
