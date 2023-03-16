The Tennessee Titans, led by new general manager Ran Carthon, kicked off the NFL offseason by cutting several veterans and clearing cap room.
Left untouched, so far at least, are quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry.
With free agency beginning this week, here’s a look at who the Titans are bringing to Nashville and where some former Titans are heading (with contract details from ESPN).
Arden Key, linebacker: The former Jaguar, Raider and 49er is joining the Titans on a three-year, $21 million deal with $13 million in guarantees. Key had a career year in San Francisco in 2021, giving Carthon, a former 49ers executive, a preview of what could be to come. He will help the Tennessee pass rush that is losing Bud Dupree.
Andre Dillard, offensive tackle: Dillard played at both tackle spots for the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles and is coming to Nashville on a three-year $29 million deal. So far, the Titans have parted ways with nearly every starting offensive lineman from 2022 and seek to rebuild the group. Dillard should be the team’s starting left tackle, per ESPN.
Daniel Brunskill, offensive guard: Like Key, Brunskill comes to Nashville from Carthon’s former team. He started for most of 2020 and 2021 but saw reserve action last year.
Azeez Al-Shaair, linebacker: Yet another former 49er. In San Francisco, Al-Shaair sat behind star Fred Warner but still saw significant action, despite some injury woes.
Luke Gifford, linebacker: Previously a roleplayer and a special teamer for the Dallas Cowboys, Gifford is coming to Nashville on a relatively cheap two-year deal.
On the way out:
DeMarcus Walker, defensive end: After one year in Tennessee, the defensive end is heading to the Chicago Bears. Registered seven sacks, a career high, in his lone season with the Titans.
David Long Jr., linebacker: The defender is signing with the Miami Dolphins on a two-year, $11 million deal, according to ESPN. Spent four years in Tennessee with 197 tackles and four interceptions.
Nate Davis, guard: The Bears are adding the former Titans offensive lineman, who started 54 games for the Titans.
Robert Woods, wide receiver: After one year with Tennessee in which he caught 53 passes for 527 yards and was released this offseason, Woods is signing with the Texans on a two-year deal with $10 million guaranteed.
Additionally, the Titans have placed second-round tenders on restricted free agents Aaron Brewer and Teair Tart. According to Titans Wire, the value of the offer for Brewer indicates the organization could plan to start him at center next season if another franchise doesn’t beat the offer.
Wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine briefly tested free agency but signed a one-year deal with the Titans.