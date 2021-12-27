Tennessee Titans guard Nate Davis got a Christmas gift no one wants: a place on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
He is the fourth member of the team’s offensive line to land on the list in the last four days, joining offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (Friday), tackle Kendall Lamm (Thursday) and guard Rodger Saffold (Wednesday).
Lewan disclosed that he had COVID on Christmas Eve but reported that he was asymptomatic. Vaccinated players with symptoms must quarantine from their team until they receive a negative test result. Unvaccinated players must quarantine a mandatory 10 days before returning to the team.
“This Covid deal is wild … zero symptoms,” Lewan tweeted. “I’m just sitting on my couch feeling fine right now.”
This is Davis’ second time on the COVID list this season; he was also placed on the list on Aug. 30 during the preseason and returned to the active roster on Sept. 8.
The 25-year-old guard has started to look like his old self and had one of his best games of the season in Thursday’s 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Davis was the only member of Tennessee’s offensive line to allow zero pressures. And in the middle of the third quarter, he drove 49ers’ Pro Bowl linebacker Fred Warner back at least 10 yards on a run play before burying him into the ground.
The Titans played with a patchwork left side of their offensive line against the 49ers on Thursday, starting rookie Dillon Radunz at left tackle in place of Lewan and Aaron Brewer at left guard in place of Saffold.
Titans rookie cornerback Elijah Molden is also on the reserve/COVID-19 list. In total, Tennessee has had 21 players on the COVID list this season. Head coach Mike Vrabel also tested positive for COVID in August and missed the team’s preseason finale.
Titans players who’ve been on the reserve/COVID list this season:
- Nate Davis, OG
- Taylor Lewan, OT
- Kendal Lamm, OT
- Rodger Saffold, OG
- Elijah Molden, CB
- Dez Fitzpatrick, WE
- Jamal Carter, S
- Kevin Byard, S
- Logan Woodside, QB
- Joseph Jones, LB
- Brett Kern, P
- Brady Breeze, S
- Ben Jones, C
- Geoff Swaim, TE
- Ryan Tannehill, QB
- Jeremy McNichols, RB
- Harold Landry, LB
- Racey McMath, WR
- Nick Dzubnar, LB
- Anthony Rush, DL
- Bud Dupree, LB
