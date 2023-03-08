Ryan Tannehill has seemingly reached his “best by” date as the Tennessee Titans starting quarterback, and according to recent reports, the team could be looking to draft his replacement next month.
On a recent episode of Pro Football Focus’ NFL Stock Exchange podcast, Trevor Sikkema and Connor Rogers discussed the possibility of Tennessee moving up from No. 11 into the top 10 to potentially grab a signal caller.
“We’ve heard that Tennessee is also one of these teams that’s been — I don’t want to say aggressive, but making the most out of their phone lines — calling the teams at the top, seeing if they can go up and get a quarterback,” Sikkema said.
With four quarterbacks projected to be taken in the top 10 — Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson — the Titans would possibly have to move up as high as fifth overall to land one of the four.
ESPN’s Turron Davenport recently reported that the Titans favor Stroud over the other three, which should come as little surprise given head coach Mike Vrabel’s ties to Ohio State.
“I do know that C.J. Stroud is a guy that they really like,” Davenport said. “I’m just not sure if they’ll be able to pull the trigger to move up to get him. It’s probably going to take, at a minimum, going up to the Arizona pick [No. 3 overall], and that is a pick that [Cardinals GM] Monti Ossenfort said is open if there is a deal to be had.
“… From what I’ve heard, he’s the guy that they like the most of the top ones. Obviously, with Bryce Young, he could do everything. He has that Patrick Mahomes-like playmaking ability to make something out of nothing. But Stroud, it’s the accuracy I’ve been told is what they really like. Accuracy and anticipation.”
Stroud threw for 3,688 yards, 41 touchdowns and six interceptions this season as he led the Buckeyes to an 11-2 record and an appearance in the College Football Playoffs. He was a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist and two-time Big Ten Player of the Year and Quarterback of the Year.
Tannehill, 34, is in the final season of his four-year, $118 million contract. He has a $36.6 million cap hit this year, but Tennessee could save $17.8 million if it cuts or trades Tannehill pre-June 1, and $27 million with a post-June 1 cut or trade.
