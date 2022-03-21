Upgrading from Carson Wentz to Matt Ryan might not seem like much, but it really could make a huge difference between being a fringe playoff team or a legitimate Super Bowl contender for the Indianapolis Colts.
That’s how seismic the move the Colts made Monday for Ryan could be for the Tennessee Titans’ AFC South foes.
Indy sent only a third-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for Ryan, the 14-year veteran QB who was the NFL’s Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year in 2016 and will get serious consideration for a gold jacket once his playing days are over.
Although he will be 37 when the new season starts, Ryan has proven to be one of the most durable signal callers of the last decade and a half. In Atlanta, Ryan always produced even when behind shoddy protection from his offensive line, which surrendered 40 sacks of Ryan last year. For comparison, the Colts, who typically have a highly regarded O-line, only allowed 32.
If Indy can find a suitable left tackle plus a right guard, the Colts will likely boast one of the better offensive lines in the NFL with All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson, center Ryan Kelly and right tackle Braden Smith.
The Colts also offer a more stable group of weapons than Atlanta had in 2021 with running back Jonathan Taylor, an MVP candidate, and emerging star wideout Michael Pittman Jr. leading the charge. Ryan should mesh well with Colts head coach Frank Reich and give the Colts more production than Wentz was able to achieve in his lone season in Indy.
Even in what would be considered a down year for Ryan, he still threw for 3,968 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions under first-year head coach Arthur Smith.
In Indy, Ryan will be supported by a stable running attack (which Atlanta hasn’t had since Devonta Freeman in 2016), adequate protection, a system he’s comfortable running (Reich fits his style of play far better than Smith), reliable weapons (Ryan’s top weapon last year was rookie tight end Kyle Pitts) and a solid defense (something the Falcons have never been known for).
Bringing Ryan in could be considered a huge win for a Colts team that needed an answer sooner than later, one that might not put them at Kansas City or Buffalo’s level but square in the hunt for the AFC South crown, at the very least.
The Titans, who jumped from 19 sacks in 2020 to 43 last season, re-signed top pass rusher Harold Landry, who combined for 29.5 sacks along with Jeffery Simmons and Denico Autry. Tennessee will also have a presumably healthier Bud Dupree coming off Landry’s opposite edge in 2022.
Even if Ryan isn’t quite the caliber of QB he was in 2016, he represents an immediate boost at the most important position in football for a Colts team that, at times, looked a quarterback away from being a real threat in 2021.
Tennessee has won the AFC South for the past two seasons, but the road will get substantially harder in 2022. Not only will the Titans have to prepare for a potential rise of Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville with a Super Bowl champion head coach, but they’ll also have to face a Colts team twice a year with some stability at the quarterback position.
