If Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel truly believes the rest of Tennessee’s offense needs to be better around quarterback Ryan Tannehill, he might want to invest in a starting-caliber tight end in 2022.
Of Tannehill’s 522 pass attempts this season, just 107 of them (20.4 percent) went to tight ends, down from a mark of nearly 30 percent in the previous season under former offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.
Twenty-five percent of Tennessee’s passing offense came from its tight end group in 2020 (and 24 percent in 2019) but fell to just 18 percent in 2021. In fact, tight end receptions dropped from 94 to 82, receiving yards among tight ends were down from 967 to 677, and yards per reception among tight ends were down from 10.3 to 8.2.
Anthony Firkser led Tennessee’s tight ends in receptions (34), targets (43) and yards (291), while Geoff Swaim and MyCole Pruitt tied for the lead with three touchdowns each. All three served their individual roles — Firkser as the possession receiver, Swaim as the blocker and Pruitt as the red-zone target — but none of the three resembles anything close to a starting NFL tight end.
Fortunately for the Titans, there are several premier free agent tight ends set to hit the open market. Tennessee will certainly have to clear a sizeable amount of cap space to make a run at any of them, but for now, it’s worthwhile to at least weigh the pros and cons of each:
Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins
2021 stats: 112 targets, 73 receptions, 780 yards, 10.7 Y/R, 2 TDs
New Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has not been shy about his plans to turn quarterback Tua Tagovailoa into the Pro Bowl player the team saw him as when they drafted him fifth overall in 2020. It’s hard to imagine that happening without Gesicki on the roster. Even if they can’t come to terms on a deal, Miami would more than likely franchise tag the 26-year-old.
Unanimously ranked as the top tight end available come free agency, Gesicki ranked in the top 10 among tight ends this season in receptions (fifth), targets (fourth) and yards (eighth); however, he only had two touchdown receptions. For comparison, Firkser had two while Swaim and Pruitt each had three this season.
Gesicki’s 6-foot-6, 249-pound frame would come in handy in the red zone — an area Jonnu Smith excelled in during his Titans’ tenure — however, Gesicki more than likely isn’t coming to Tennessee. If he does hit free agency, his projected $11 million market value is surely too rich for the Titans’ blood.
Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys
2021 stats: 104 targets, 78 receptions, 808 yards, 10.4 Y/R, 8 TDs
If Gesicki is franchise tagged, Schultz immediately becomes the top available tight end. The Cowboys don’t exactly have a favorable salary cap situation, so the chance that Schultz hits free agency is probably high.
The former Stanford Cardinal ranked third among tight end in receptions, sixth in targets and yards and fifth in touchdowns. He’s coming off back-to-back seasons of 60 or more receptions, 600 yards and four touchdowns, likely driving up his price.
Just 25 years old, Schultz will probably go to the highest bidder, and with a projected market value of $12.675 million, it’s unlikely to be the Titans.
David Njoku, Cleveland Browns
2021 stats: 53 targets, 36 receptions, 475 yards, 13.2 Y/R, 4 TDs
Splitting time with Austin Hooper and Harrison Bryant, Njoku stands a better shot at being a clear-cut No. 1 option if he leaves Cleveland.
While he has yet to live up to the billing of being a former first-round pick, Njoku set new career highs in 2021 in yards per reception (13.2), yards after catch per reception (6.9) and catch percentage (67.9), and quarterbacks had a 113.3 passer rating when targeting him — also a career best. Of tight ends with 35 or more receptions, Njoku ranked fourth in yards per reception.
His $6.725 million projected market value is more reasonable and much more in line with Tennessee’s estimated budget. Njoku could be one to keep an eye on.
Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals
2021 stats: 112 targets, 74 receptions, 763 yards, 10.3 Y/R, 5 TDs
After a disappointing 2020 season, Ertz’s 2021 was on par with his production from 2015-2019. Although he’s almost 32, Ertz showed he still has plenty left in the tank, finishing with his highest catch percentage (66 percent) and his most yards after the catch (340) since 2018, and tying for the third-most targets among tight ends.
Ertz is presumably looking for a one-year deal with a Super Bowl contending team, and the Cardinals definitely fit that bill. But with Kyler Murray’s future with the team up in the air, it’s unknown if Ertz wants to come back with the Cardinals.
His $7.625 million estimated market value puts him at least in consideration with Tennessee, and if he truly wants to chase a Super Bowl, the Titans might be an appealing option.
Evan Engram, New York Giants
2021 stats: 73 targets, 46 receptions, 408 yards, 8.9 Y/R, 3 TDs
Engram has been a hot commodity at each of the last two trade deadlines, but the Giants have sent inquiring GMs packing empty handed.
However, the 27-year-old is injury prone — playing a full season just once in his five-year career — and he more than likely wants a change of scenery after a career that’s gone downhill after a strong rookie season.
That said, Engram is young enough to still tempt a willing team with his yet-to-be-reached potential. He’s had at least 44 receptions, 64 targets and 400 yards in each of his five NFL seasons, and at least 45 percent of his receptions have gone for first downs in each of the last four years.
He still has 4.4 speed and a raw athletic ability that could potentially convince a tight-end-needy team like Tennessee to take a chance on him; his projected $6.725 million market value also makes a potential deal more appealing.
Maxx Williams, Arizona Cardinals
2021 stats (5 games): 17 targets, 16 receptions, 193 yards, 12.1 Y/R, 1 TD
Williams was having a strong season through the first five games of 2021 before suffering a season-ending ACL tear.
He’s caught 79 percent of his targets since 2017 and has averaged 10.2 yards per target over the last three seasons. The problem is he doesn’t score a lot of touchdowns; in fact, he’s only found the end zone six times in seven seasons. Williams also hasn’t had more than 16 receptions in any season since his rookie year in 2015.
However, Williams only has one drop since 2018, his catch percentage hasn’t dipped below 79 percent in five years, and nearly half of his total receptions have gone for first downs. His estimated $6.67 million market value also makes him an attractive option to explore.
