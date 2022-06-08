Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley has been here before.
Rehabbing and recovering from a torn ACL for the second time in his career, Farley told reporters on Tuesday that he’s in a good headspace as he’s eased back into on-field drills during OTAs.
“I’m extremely confident and I’m mentally better than I’ve ever been,” Farley said. “… Mentally, I understand concepts a little easier and it’s kind of slowing down for me.”
Like teammate Robert Woods, with whom he's been rehabbing, Farley declined to put a timetable on his injury recovery. But after two torn ACLs, and two major back injuries at Virginia Tech, he did say he was placing a higher importance on taking care of his body.
This includes bulking up to better equip his 6-foot-2, 197-pound frame for the rigors of a 17-game season.
“I have put on some weight,” Farley said. “It’s more about being in good shape — less important the weight and more about just being stronger, in good shape and healthy.”
Farley’s rookie year was cut short in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills. He played in just three games with one start, registered four tackles and a pass defensed, and played just 60 defensive snaps.
After sitting out 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, Farley hasn’t played a full season since 2019. However, the Titans are counting on the 23-year-old to lock down the other starting cornerback job opposite Kristian Fulton after cutting Jackrabbit Jenkins during the offseason.
Farley’s competition is 2022 second-round pick Roger McCreary and 2021 third-round pick Elijah Molden.
Although Farley is still limited in what he can do on the field, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel admitted that he’s been impressed by how much the cornerback has immersed himself into the defensive gameplan.
“He’s really ahead of where he was last year, mentally,” Vrabel said. “Which is a great sign that he’s taking the time in the offseason — he was ready to go before we started install and he wanted an iPad, was working on his rehab and was focusing on things that he could do while he was rehabbing. That translated to a strong understanding of what we’re going to be doing.”
