As Tennessee Titans players found out the Jacksonville Jaguars had upset the Dallas Cowboys in overtime on Sunday, the sentiment was largely that of disbelief.
The Titans themselves lost 17-14 to the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday at SoFi Stadium, which — coupled with Jacksonville’s win — minimized Tennessee’s AFC South lead over the Jags to just one game with three weeks left.
The two teams meet in Week 18 in Jacksonville on Jan. 8, possibly with a division title at stake.
“We obviously want to win the division, but I’m not into getting to the playoffs and all that shit,” safety Kevin Byard said after the game, via ESPN's Turron Davenport. “It don’t look like we’re a team right now that’s going to beat anybody. So, we’ve got to find a way to get back to work and beat Houston. That’s all we can really do at this point.”
While a Christmas Eve home matchup against the 1-12-1 Texans may look like a near lock on paper, nothing is certain given the injury status of the Titans roster.
Tennessee was without several key players on Sunday, including Denico Autry, Kristian Fulton, Amani Hooker, David Long Jr., Elijah Molden, Treylon Burks and Dontrell Hilliard.
Then to make matters worse, Ryan Tannehill, Dillon Radunz, Nate Davis, Terrance Mitchell, Andrew Adams, Dylan Cole and Josh Thompson all left Sunday’s game worse for wear.
Although Tannehill did return and finish the game after leaving in the first quarter with an ankle injury, reports indicate he was visibly limping in the locker room after Sunday’s game.
“I don’t know what’s going on; I don’t have any answers for you,” Byard said of Tennessee’s injury troubles. “Injuries ... I’ve never been a part of anything like this. You’re on the sideline and you see guys come out, guys go in and then you’re scrambling on the sidelines trying to get replacements and it’s just … it’s one thing that you’ve got to just block out of your mind when you’re on the field and sideline because whoever is out there, they’ve got to play.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_