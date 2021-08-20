If Thursday’s joint practice was any indication, Saturday’s game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be must-watch television – even for a preseason game.
Four fights broke out during Thursday’s practice, which may as well have been held at the WWE Thunder Dome instead of AdventHealth Training Center.
“It’s football, it’s competitive and you’ve got a lot of guys that want to compete for jobs,” Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons said. “It’s going to do that to you. The game of football is one of the highest competitive sports in the world, so there’s going to be guys chipping off, guys talking smack, whatever. But we don’t want punches thrown or nothing like that.”
Bucs’ receiver Antonio Brown was tossed 30 minutes into practice for his altercation with Titans cornerback Chris Jackson. The two got tangled up during a one-on-one drill and Brown was angry that no flag was thrown. He responded as any rational human being would by ripping Jackson’s helmet off and throwing a few punches his way.
Three other instances happened including Titans’ receiver Fred Brown and Bucs cornerback Herb Miller getting tangled on a route. As they fell to the ground, Brown pinned Miller down and had to be pulled off by several teammates.
The final straw came when Bucs’ linebacker Devin White tackled Titans running back Jeremy McNichols out of bounds, prompting receiver Cam Batson to stick up for his teammate, which ignited a sidelines-clearing skirmish that was serious enough that Titans head coach Mike Vrabel had to get involved and separate his players.
“Our job is to perform a football play regardless of whether there are sidebars or altercations,” Vrabel said. “I get it, it is hot out there, guys are competing, trying to finish. Those things come up.”
Although tempers seemingly got the better of both sides, Vrabel felt strongly that Tampa Bay got the best of the Titans in the actual X’s and O’s part of the practice, flipping the script from Wednesday’s practice where the Titans looked much more sharp, intercepting Tom Brady three times.
Vrabel even admitted he thought Tennessee’s effort on Thursday “sucked.”
“From what I saw, we didn’t do well offensively,” Vrabel said. “I don’t think we competed like we did [Wednesday]. Probably a lot of reasons but just not good enough. They were clearly better today. We will see how we respond and take the coaching and play on Saturday.”
The Titans and Buccaneers meet again Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. CST on ABC.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.