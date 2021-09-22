Tennessee Titans receiver A.J. Brown made it 31 games into his NFL career before he had a game with multiple drops.
Brown, who dropped three passes in Sunday’s 33-30 overtime win over the Seattle Seahawks, is typically one of the Titans more sure-handed receivers with just a 3.7 percent drop rate prior to Sunday.
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel called Brown’s performance uncharacteristic, and Brown even joked that a relative told him after the game he couldn’t have caught COVID Sunday if he tried.
So, what happened in Seattle?
“It wasn’t a focus issue; it was just me trying to make a move before I caught the ball,” Brown told reporters on Wednesday. “After that, it was a domino effect. I kind of let it get in my head and it just kept going.
“…Same thing [happened] last year. I knew exactly what it was. When I did it, I knew I was trying to make a move, trying to position myself to make the safety miss and to score. I’ve just got to do the small things first -- catch the ball, see the ball when it’s in the air and I’ll do the rest when it’s time.”
Brown had an atypical outing against the Seahawks. He was targeted nine times but came away with just three receptions for 43 yards. It was also just the second time in his career he failed to register any yards after the catch.
Through two games, Brown has caught seven of his 17 targets for 92 yards and a touchdown – his lowest catch rate (41 percent) over a two-game span since Weeks 9 and 10 of the 2020 season (38 percent).
“This is football, this is something I do every day,” Brown continued. “That’s not going to be the last time I drop passes but I’m definitely going to clean it up.”
Luckily for Brown, his teammates picked him up. Julio Jones had six receptions for 128 yards – his best performance as a Titan – and running back Derrick Henry had a career-high six receptions for 55 yards.
Aside from picking up the slack on the field, Brown credits Jones for the words of encouragement offered in between snaps. Neither Jones, nor quarterback Ryan Tannehill, defined Brown by the mistakes of one game.
“Last week was unacceptable,” Brown stated. “Julio really picked me up…He told me don’t worry about it, it’s one game. That’s probably not going to be my worst game ever. Stuff like that happens, so I’ve got to keep going, keep playing. It’s just one game.”
Added Tannehill: "I have a lot of faith in A.J., and I told him (on Sunday) I’m going to keep coming to him…This is a guy who misses a couple plays there or something like that, I’m not going to cancel him out.”
