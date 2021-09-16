Tennessee Titans receiver A.J. Brown and Seattle Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf will likely be linked to one another for the duration of their NFL careers.
Brown, the 51st overall pick in the 2019 draft, and Metcalf, the 64th overall pick from the same draft, were teammates and roommates at Ole Miss. When one makes a highlight reel play or has a breakout game, the other typically takes to social media to congratulate the other.
But Sunday at Lumen Field, the two will play on the same field as opponents for the first time since high school. Typically talkative during game weeks, both Brown and Metcalf have remained rather reserved in the days leading up to Sunday’s matchup.
“I’m excited for the matchup,” Brown said. “Of course we pushed each other in college, so I’m just looking forward to the game.”
"We haven't really communicated too much this season," Metcalf told reporters on Wednesday. "But you know, it's always love between us and just wish him the best…[There’s] not too much smack talk going on this week. Just best of luck to him this week.”
Brown and Metcalf are two of the top, rising young receivers in the NFL. They each have a Pro Bowl selection to their name and Metcalf earned a second team All-Pro nod last year.
Through two seasons, they have produced similar numbers. Metcalf leads in both receptions (145 to 126) and yards (2,263 to 2,175) while Brown has the advantage in touchdown receptions (20 to 18).
While Metcalf holds the slight edge in career accolades, as opponents, Brown holds a 2-1 lead over Metcalf during their time at Starkville High School and Oxford High School, respectively.
Brown and the Titans have much to prove after an underwhelming performance against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1. While getting in the win column is presumably Brown’s top priority, coming home with bragging rights over his old college teammate wouldn’t hurt either.
