Although he played just 17 offensive snaps in Buffalo’s 41-7 thumping of the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football, that didn’t stop Bills offensive tackle Bobby Hart from finding his way into the headlines.
Hart was suspended for one game without pay on Tuesday for violating the NFL’s unsportsmanlike conduct rules after he reportedly unintentionally struck a Titans coach in the head as both teams headed toward the tunnel following the game.
Accounts of the incident claim that Hart had intended to strike a Titans player, but he missed and hit a Titans coach instead. It’s not currently known either which player Hart intended to hit or which coach he actually struck.
"You walked directly across the field to seek out your opponent,” NFL VP of Football Operations Jon Runyan said in a letter sent to Hart. “You approached him near the end zone and a coach had to hold you back as others shook hands.
“Once you and your opponent were in the end zone near the tunnel, you confronted him and immediately swung at him with a closed fist, striking the head of a Tennessee coach. Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional."
The 6-foot-5, 315-pound tackle played for the Titans last season, appearing in three games with one start from Oct. 20 to Nov. 15 as an injury fill-in for Taylor Lewan and Ty Sambrailo before he was released and re-joined the Bills practice squad.
Per the collective bargaining agreement, Hart plans to appeal his suspension, according to multiple reports. His appeal will be heard by either former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Derrick Brooks or former Philadelphia Eagles receiver James Thrash, both of whom are appointed by the NFL and NFLPA to decide player appeals for on-field discipline.
