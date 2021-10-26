The Tennessee Titans defense got a much-needed facelift during the offseason. And until the last two games against the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, it appeared as if not much had changed.
However, against two of the NFL’s top-ranked offenses, led by two of the league’s top quarterbacks, Tennessee’s defense found a groove — specifically the defensive line.
Among the players who have had several "wow" moments, defensive end Denico Autry has been perhaps the most impressive.
In Sunday’s 27-3 win over the Chiefs, Autry had six quarterback pressures, four QB hits, three tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss on 25 pass rushing snaps. He was one of three Titans players, along with defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and edge rusher Harold Landry, who had five or more QB pressures.
Autry’s third-down sack of Patrick Mahomes in the third quarter was a game-changing moment. He blew past rookie guard Trey Smith and forced his way to Mahomes, wrapping him up and pushing the Chiefs back 10 yards. The lost yardage led to a missed 57-yard field goal by Harrison Butker.
“[Autry] has a versatility to be able to take on blocks and to make guys miss,” Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said. “I think when guys see him first off, they see a bigger-bodied player that they may not think is athletic. He is instinctive.”
Two weeks ago against Buffalo, Autry bull rushed Josh Allen on the right side and forced the Pro Bowl QB into an errant throw that led to a Kevin Byard interception. It’s an example of the former Mississippi State player's underrated athleticism that has allowed him to wreak havoc all over Tennessee’s defensive line, even prompting the Titans to play him at linebacker at times.
Seven games into 2021 and Autry has the second-most sacks (3.5), tackles for loss (five), QB hits (11) and QB hurries (six) on the Titans to go along with his five QB knockdowns and 15 QB pressures. He has tied his career highs in QB hits and QB knockdowns and is just five pressures away from matching his career high with 10 games left.
“When he has won, he has really won from a multiple of different moves,” Vrabel continued. “He has made the guy miss and made it kind of look like he was going to take him on and then slip him. He did a nice job the other day just working a simple rip move and leaning back into the guy and not getting past the quarterback. We ask him to play a lot of different spots and he has done that for us.”
While the Titans rank 22nd overall in total defense, they rank 10th in the NFL in sacks (17), and Autry’s presence is a major reason why.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
