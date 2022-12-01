It was to be expected heading into Sunday’s matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles that both sides would downplay the whole A.J. Brown factor.
Sure, there are plenty of intriguing storylines — can Derrick Henry get back on track? Will Treylon Burks build off his breakout game last week? Can the Titans defense generate enough pressure on Jalen Hurts?
But the only story seemingly worth talking about is who does Sunday’s game mean more to: the Brown or the Titans?
“I want nothing but the best for A.J. Brown, other than on Sunday when we play him,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “He knows that. I hope that he has the same feeling for me. You put a lot of time in with these guys — personal time and professional time. You get to know their families. You want the best for them except for when you are competing against them.”
Brown and the Titans had a public breakup in April with both sides pointing the finger at the other. The 25-year-old wideout accused Tennessee of negotiating in bad faith, while the franchise maintained that Brown went full diva at every step of their contract negotiations.
But some eight months later, both sides appear to be at peace with the decisions that were made. Brown got a fat new four-year, $100 million extension. And he gets to play with his best friend, Hurts. Conversely, the Titans drafted a Brown clone on a much cheaper salary who is coming off the two best performances of his rookie year.
"Of course, I've come to peace about it," Brown said of the draft day trade that sent him from Tennessee to Philadelphia. "Early on, I had mixed emotions. But [my new contract] changed my family's life forever. That was the goal — especially growing up, from where I'm from. I'm thankful for Tennessee, but I'm here in Philly now."
"I'm with the Eagles, we're 10-1, [and] we're doing a really good job here," Brown added. "I feel like, personally, I won."
