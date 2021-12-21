The good news: The Tennessee Titans designated receiver A.J. Brown to return to practice on Monday morning.
The bad news: It’s still unknown whether the star wideout will play in Thursday night’s game against the San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium.
“Hopefully the guys that weren’t able to play can help us this week in some capacity and the guys that are eligible to return from IR, we can make a decision on them,” Vrabel said of Brown’s chances to play this week.
While there’s still a small possibility the 24-year-old could suit up against San Francisco, several reports indicate his chances of playing would be greater if the game were on Sunday and not Thursday.
Brown, who’s still on injured reserve, has a 21-day window to practice with the team without counting against the Titans’ roster limit. He’s missed the last three games while dealing with chest and rib injuries suffered in Tennessee’s 22-13 loss to the Houston Texans.
His return would be well-timed as the Titans could be without Julio Jones for at least this week. He was listed as a non-participant in practice on Monday after missing the last quarter and a half of Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers with a hamstring injury. It was the third time this season that Jones hadn’t finished a game because of a hamstring.
“Just trying to be conscious of where he is conditioning-level-wise and where we need him,” Vrabel said of Jones. “Going forward, we will evaluate where he is and see how he can help us on Thursday.”
Brown’s addition would be a nice boost to a Tennessee lineup that’s struggled since he was added to IR. Over the past three games, no Titans pass catcher has had more than 45 yards receiving, and Ryan Tannehill has averaged just 145.6 yards passing during that stretch.
In fact, Tannehill has averaged 183.8 passing yards per game without Brown and 238.3 yards passing per game with him.
Brown has 46 receptions, 615 yards and three touchdowns this season. He leads Tennessee in receptions, yards, touchdowns, target (78) and first downs (31).
