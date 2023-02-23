The Tennessee Titans made waves this week by cutting ties with Pro Bowl offensive tackle Taylor Lewan, but the team also got caught in some social media crossfire thanks to a former offensive star’s most recent interview.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown joined the Raw Room Podcast for an episode released Monday, just eight days after his Super Bowl LVII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Brown spent three seasons with the Titans before being traded to the Eagles during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The groundbreaking transaction, per Brown, could have been prevented.
In his three seasons with the Titans, Brown caught more than 50 passes each season and hauled in a total of 24 touchdowns, making the Pro Bowl in 2020. Naturally, the second round pick out of Ole Miss was due for a new contract — and a fairly hefty pay day, at that.
“We asked for a crazy number because that’s the start of negotiations,” Brown said on the podcast. “I’d have [taken] $22 [million per year] to stay in Tennessee.”
But the Titans reportedly offered Brown $16 million per year, and Brown was unrelenting. The deal that he inked with the Eagles after the trade was for four years and $25 million per year.
Brown stated that he has maintained a good relationship with Titans coach Mike Vrabel, claiming Vrabel was upset to see the writing on the wall as it became apparent the Titans and Brown weren’t close to a new agreement. Brown’s management allegedly urged him to cut off communication with Vrabel and the front office.
“He was kind of hurt about me not talking to him,” Brown said of Vrabel. “I was talking to somebody [else] in the building.”
Brown got his shot at revenge during the 2022 season when the Titans traveled to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles on Dec. 4. The Eagles cruised to a 35-10 win with Brown exploding for eight receptions, 119 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Eagles’ dominance could have had a lot to do with Brown’s Titans intel, too, with the wideout stating he gave the coaching staff “every little detail” of the Titans’ offensive play calls.
“I’m talking about the cadence, everything,” Brown said. “I gave it all. Because they don’t change [anything].”
Brown put up career highs across the board in his first season with the Eagles. After being named to his second Pro Bowl, Brown turned in a six-reception, 96-yard performance with a long touchdown in Super Bowl LVII as the Eagles fell to the Chiefs 38-35.