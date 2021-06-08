The Tennessee Titans and the Williamson County Sports Conference on Tuesday announced a partnership to create the first-of-its-kind girls’ flag football league.
The league will be the first of its kind in the state of Tennessee and female students from all nine Williamson County public schools — Brentwood, Centennial, Fairview, Franklin, Independence, Nolensville, Page, Ravenwood and Summit — can take part in the six-week, eight-game season that will begin next March.
“This is a great day for the Tennessee Titans, a great day for Williamson County athletics and a great day for football,” Titans Senior VP and Chief Marketing & Revenue Officer Gil Beverly said. “We believe strongly in supporting the communities that support us. One aspect of this mission is that we strive to grow the sport of football throughout the great state of Tennessee.”
It was also announced that the league will launch a pilot program with the TSSAA that includes the potential to become a TSSAA-sanctioned sport and possible expansion into other counties around Middle Tennessee.
The TSSAA will advise in the areas of game officials, championship planning, tournament format, rules interpretations and any other areas needed to establish a framework for the sport to grow throughout the state.
The league championship will be held at Nissan Stadium in May, with all nine WillCo teams automatically qualifying.
“Youth football, high school football, those are of the utmost importance to us here at the Titans,” Titans GM Jon Robinson said. “It’s the birthplace of future NFL players, coaches, executives and staff members, and growing more opportunities for girls and young women in the sport of football is certainly a goal of ours.”
NFL FLAG, which has led efforts to expand women’s flag football across the U.S. at the youth, high school, and collegiate levels, also will partner with the program to provide training and guidance.
“We are excited about partnering with the Tennessee Titans and offering another athletic option for the young women in Williamson County Schools,” Williamson County Schools Athletic Director Darrin Joines said. “Girls Flag Football is a growing sport across the country, with many states already sanctioning the sport through their high school athletic associations.
“Piloting the program in WCS will allow TSSAA to gauge interest in the sport. We are honored to serve as the pilot district for Tennessee [...] Every football coach that I’ve talked to in Williamson County and said, ‘Do you want to be a part of this?’ — A resounding ‘Yes.’ They want to be a part of this.”
This announcement continues the Titans' support of developing youth football across Middle Tennessee, in addition to their recent awarding of more than $350,000 in grants to youth football organizations across the state, their continued recognition of High School Coach of the Week and Coach of the Year recipients and their hosting of the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards every fall.
