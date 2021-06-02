The Tennessee Titans announced a slew of updates to their football staff on Tuesday, but one stood out above the rest.
The Titans promoted Mical Johnson to a full-time scout position after she served as an Amy Adams Strunk Women in Football intern for the team last season. Johnson is the Titans’ first-ever female full-time scout.
Her new responsibilities include scouting both college and pro players for Tennessee, monitoring the daily waiver wire, and helping the team prepare for free agency and the NFL Draft. Johnson played tennis at Belmont from 2015-19.
“For a long time, it has been male-dominated and it’s a guy’s game,” Johnson told WKRN’s Emily Proud during her internship last year. “It’s like a step in the right direction as far as changing the culture, the environment and just getting some different perspectives in the building is very valuable. I think it’s exciting for the Titans and it’s also exciting for the NFL and just changing that environment.”
Additionally, Kiara Mayo — another Belmont student — will serve as the 2021 Titans’ Amy Adams Strunk Women in Football intern during training camp, working in scouting and operations.
The Titans’ diversity initiative began when General Manager Jon Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel attended the NFL’s Women’s Career in Football Forum at the NFL Combine last February. From that, the Strunk internship was created with the goal of adding a spot, dedicated solely to women, on Vrabel’s coaching staff and Robinson’s personnel staff.
Other staff changes announced on Tuesday include the promotions of scouting assistants Blaise Taylor to a pro scout and Matt Miller to a college scout. Taylor will work in advanced scouting and free agent evaluations, while Miller will work primarily with regional scouting of NFL Draft prospects.
Kylan Butler was also hired as the 2021 Bill Walsh Offensive Fellowship Coach, where he will work with all of the skill positions on the offense, including quarterbacks.
