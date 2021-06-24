As Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter sat shoulder to shoulder in the Vanderbilt dugout in the ninth inning of Wednesday’s win-or-go-home game against Stanford, their fellow Commodores weren’t content with seeing the college careers of their two talented teammates end with two losses in three games at the 2021 College World Series.
Stanford ace Brendan Beck whittled Vanderbilt down to its final strike. But some clutch hitting from Spencer Jones and Enrique Bradfield Jr. coupled with a wild pitch from Beck flipped Vandy’s fortunes as the ‘Dores took a 6-5 win and advanced to play on Friday against N.C. State — the team that beat Vanderbilt 1-0 on Monday.
"Going into the ninth, we all knew we could do it,” Bradfield Jr. said. “We've done some crazy things this year, down in the last inning, two outs. A lot of the runs we scored are two-out runs. Nobody's on to start the inning. We get to two outs, we get a baserunner, another base hit follows. So, we knew it was always possible.”
For the first four innings of Wednesday’s game, Vanderbilt wasn’t Vanderbilt. The ‘Dores committed three errors in the top of the fourth inning and Enrique Bradfield Jr. — the SEC’s leader in stolen bases — got picked off at first base.
Things were so heated, in fact, that typically level-headed Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin laid into his team about their poor performance before trotting out for the bottom of the fourth. He even admitted later those moments of losing his cool are rare for him.
“I don't typically talk to them during the course of the game. But I thought that there were some moments. I went out to the mound to change pitchers, and I didn't think the eyes looked good. So ... if we were going to lose, we were going to lose playing aggressively. And I just didn't think we were. It was more of a challenge than anything else.
“Rare moment because, first of all, I don't like doing that. And second of all, it's their game. It's theirs to win or lose, and you don't ever want to interfere. But at the same time, I didn't feel like they were playing like themselves, and we needed to snap out of it.”
However, what Corbin said in that dugout presumably worked. Dominic Keegan smacked a two-run home run in the bottom half of the inning. Then a two-run sixth inning cut Stanford’s lead to 5-4.
Trailing by a run with two outs in the ninth, Javier Vaz drew a walk and then moved to third on a throwing error by Stanford after the Jones hit. Bradfield Jr. brought him home moments later, followed by the game-sealing wild pitch, which brought Jones home.
"It's definitely up there because the spot — elimination game in the CWS,” Bradfield Jr. said. “We know we played pretty much the worst baseball in four innings both sides of the ball, defense and offensively. It was just about regrouping, getting back to what we know we could do. And it's put together good ABs, start putting the ball in play and getting runs."
“They didn't back down,” Corbin added. “They've been tough. They've showed a lot of resiliency and played a lot of one-run games — regional to super regional to tonight. So, nothing's been easy for the group."
Now, Vanderbilt gets a rematch with N.C. State on Friday at 1 p.m. If the ‘Dores win, they play again on Saturday for a chance to play in the championship series that begins on Monday.
