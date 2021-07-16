The last time Middle Tennessee State had a quarterback that was as much of a threat running the ball as he was passing it, the Blue Raiders had one of the more difficult-to-stop offenses in Conference USA.
Now, MTSU has another dual-threat signal caller in the pipeline after three-star QB Kyle Lowe committed to the school on Wednesday. He also held offers from Air Force, Arkansas State, Army, Ball State, Eastern Kentucky, Kansas, Tennessee State and UAB, among several others.
The Blue Raiders thrived offensively in the two years Asher O’Hara was the starting quarterback. O’Hara accounted for 77.7 percent of MTSU’s offense in 2020 and 74.9 percent in 2019, accumulating 6,221 all-purpose yards and giving C-USA defensive coordinators nightmares on a weekly basis.
Lowe, who has totaled 4,266 all-purpose yards (2,693 passing, 1,573 rushing) and 42 total touchdowns for Fayette-Ware Comprehensive School near Memphis, could fill a similar role as O’Hara. The rising senior led the Wildcats to a 6-3 record before falling to Crockett County in the TSSAA 4A state playoffs last season.
A target of MTSU head coach Rick Stockstill and offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon for quite some time, Lowe was offered by MTSU two years ago during his sophomore season and by Dearmon during his time as Kansas offensive coordinator.
“We had a really good connection with coach Stockstill and coach Dearmon,” Lowe told 247Sports. “Coach Stockstill offered me really early and coach Dearmon as well…When I went up there June 3 it felt right, everything clicked. I went back a couple weeks ago and got a chance to get on campus and I felt my connection with them was strong and I like what they’re doing with the offense, and I have a chance to do really well.”
Lowe is the No. 38-ranked recruit in Tennessee in the class of 2022 and the No. 74-ranked quarterback in the country, according to 247Sports composite rankings.
A dual-sport athlete — he also plays shortstop for the Fayette-Ware baseball team — Lowe said he plans to graduate in December, forgoing his senior baseball season to enroll early at MTSU.
