After a run of bad luck kept him out of victory lane each of the previous two races, Josef Newgarden earned a much-needed win on Sunday.
The Hendersonville native dominated the field yet again, leading 73 of 80 laps and winning the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio. It was Newgarden’s 19th career win and marked his first of the season, which came one day after the 50th anniversary of the Team Penske’s first-ever IndyCar victory.
“This team has been doing the job,” Newgarden told reporters after the win. “Everyone has been giving me a hard time, asking what’s up with us not winning a race. But I don’t think these people at Team Penske could have done anything different. We’ve been in the game almost every race, had great performance. It’s great to seal a win here finally.”
Newgarden led both the Chevrolet Dual on June 13 and the Rev Group Grand Prix on June 20 before suffering a run of bad luck and losing both races in the final three laps. In total, Newgarden has led 172 of a combined 205 laps over the last three races.
With the win, Newgarden (315) moves up to fourth place in the IndyCar Series points standings, trailing Alex Palou (384), Pato O’Ward (345) and Scott Dixon (328). There are only six more races left in the IndyCar schedule, beginning with the inaugural Music City Grand Prix on Aug. 8.
Newgarden is a spokesperson and brand ambassador for the three-day event, serving as a liaison between the drivers and Grand Prix group, and participating in community events with fans.
The Grand Prix features a 2.17-mile makeshift track with 11 turns that will run next to and near Nissan Stadium — which will serve as a paddock for the event. The track will include the Cumberland River and span Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge, making it one of a small group of tracks to cross over a major body of water.
The three-day festival will feature live music and food from chefs around Nashville. The event is projected to generate $20 million to $40 million in visitor spending and will be IndyCar’s first trip to Middle Tennessee since the series stopped racing at the Nashville Superspeedway in 2008.
“We’ve got some confidence with this win, so I feel like we can make it all happen,” Newgarden told autoweek.com. “I always believe, I’ve told these guys, I believe we can win any race we go into. Nashville would be a dream to have a great result. I’m so proud.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.