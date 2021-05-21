The Tennessee Volunteers continue to rebuild their defense through the transfer portal, adding former Auburn cornerback Kamal Hadden and ex-Michigan linebacker William Mohan over the last week.
Hadden, a three-star recruit in the class of 2021 and the No. 5-ranked JUCO cornerback in the country, committed to Auburn in December under Gus Malzahn. And after going through spring practice under new head coach Brian Harsin, Hadden decided to enter the transfer portal two months ago.
The 6-foot-1 corner had 21 tackles, eight pass break ups and three forced fumbles in 2019 at Independence Community College. He had offers from Arizona, Arkansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Nebraska, Texas Tech, UCF and several others before committing to Auburn.
Hadden’s addition could help fill the void left by Bryce Thompson, who left school early for the NFL Draft and signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent. His status for the 2021 season isn’t known yet since the SEC currently requires a waiver to play immediately when transferring within the conference.
Mohan, a three-star recruit in 2020, had one tackle in one game for the Wolverines last season. He played for linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary, who left Michigan this year to take the same job with the Vols.
The 6-foot-1 linebacker totaled 56 tackles and 13 sacks as a senior at Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn, New York, in 2019. He was a key cog in a defense that allowed just 4.3 points per game and had six straight shutouts.
Hadden and Mohan are the fourth and fifth defensive players to transfer to Knoxville during the offseason, joining former USC defensive lineman Caleb Tremblay, ex-Texas linebacker Juwan Mitchell and Kansas defensive lineman Da’Jon Terry.
