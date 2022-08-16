Tennessee Titans defensive back Kevin Byard has been one of the team’s most notable voices advocating for social equality over the last few years.
Now, the 28-year-old All-Pro safety is putting his money where his mouth is, joining a group of investors backing the newly created National Cycling League, which is positioning itself as the first majority-minority and female-owned major professional sports league.
“As a kid, me and my friends rode our bikes almost every day after school,” Byard shared via social media. “And today, I’m excited to join a group of like-minded athletes to invest in the sport of the future, the NCL.”
Per a press release, the NCL aims to ensure gender equality through equal pay and equal access to resources. Teams will be comprised of eight men and eight women, who will race on separate days but have their results weighted equally.
The league will officially launch in 2023 and be sanctioned through USA Cycling. The schedule will include a series of 1-kilometer races (0.62 miles) in several major cities including Atlanta, Chicago, Denver and Miami. A team champion will be crowned at the end of the season and will reportedly be awarded the “largest prize in the history of criterium racing.”
The NCL is also embracing the growing virtual space, incorporating an interactive component that allows fans to log in from home and ride with the competitors from their Pelotons or other home stationary bikes.
Others notable names joining Byard in the investor group include Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James, Fox Sports 1 analyst Emmanuel Acho, former NBA Players Association executive director Michele Roberts and Los Angeles Rams cornerback and Brentwood Academy alum Jalen Ramsey.
“When I first learned about crit racing, I knew I wanted to get involved,” Ramsey tweeted. “And when opportunity knocks, you answer. I’m proud to join the @NCLracing family as an owner and supporter.”
According to the NCL, there are more than 60 million riders in the U.S. and more than two billion globally.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In