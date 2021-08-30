More than six months after opening its eighth location, at Fifth +Broadway, with the help of former Titans’ safety Kenny Vaccaro, Slim & Husky’s Beeria has expanded again, this time into the confines of Nissan Stadium.
Saturday’s preseason finale against the Chicago Bears marked the first game with six new Slim & Husky’s locations inside the stadium.
“Slim & Husky’s has quickly become one of Nashville’s fastest-growing businesses, and their mission to support the Nashville community is very in line with the Titans’ mission as well,” Titans Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer Gil Beverly said in a release. “We’re thrilled to have them joining us at Nissan Stadium this year and look forward to seeing them this Saturday.”
Nissan Stadium locations include Sections 117, 130, 214, 233, 316 and 331. The stadium menu features three pizza options — the “Got 5 on it” cheese pizza, the “Rony Roni Rone (which includes three types of pepperoni) and a Nashville hot chicken pizza.
The Titans’ partnership with Slim & Husky’s extends beyond guest service as both have announced plans to work together to shine a light on NKA — a North Nashville art gallery that connects several artists and collaborators — at the Titans Art Show fundraiser in the winter.
“The S+H team is excited about our new partnership with the Tennessee Titans organization and ready to serve the NFL's greatest fans some true hometown flavor,” Slim & Husky's Chief Marketing Officer Clint Gray said. “This collaboration is more significant than just pizza. It represents the power of what can be accomplished when an organization, such as the Titans, uses their platform to assist in the growth of a local small business.”
Slim & Husky’s is owned by Nashville residents and TSU alumni Derrick Moore, E.J. Reed, and Gray. Located at 5056 Broadway Place, the Fifth + Broadway location marks the first black-owned restaurant on Broadway. Vaccaro is one of the business’ investors.
The restaurant was ranked No. 5 on the Daily Meal’s 101 Best Pizzas in America in 2020. The menu features what is billed as artisan pizza, craft drinks and cinnamon rolls. The original Slim & Husky's is located on Buchanan Street in North Nashville.
