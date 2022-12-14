Nashville-based college sports media company On3 is hiring Grant Frerking, currently a wide receiver at the University of Tennessee, as director of athlete network development.
Frerking finishes his sixth season as a Vol at the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.
On3’s athlete network allows high school and college athletes to access information about their name, image and likeness (NIL) valuation. College athletes have been able to enter NIL sponsorship deals since last year, while Tennessee high school athletes were granted permission to engage in sponsorship deals earlier this month.
Frerking joined the Vols in 2017 as a walk-on. He redshirted and played in 11 games over the course of five seasons, tallying two career catches. He finished an undergraduate degree in supply chain management in May 2021 and has also earned a master’s degree in management and human resources.
Frerking has founded Metro Straw, a ground cover company with branches around the Southeast, and GTF Enterprises, focused on NIL. He was also president of On3’s NIL University.
“We’re excited for Grant to join On3 in this critical role,” said Shannon Terry, founder and CEO of On3. “As a current college athlete who understands all aspects of NIL, Grant will be critical in the activation and engagement of high school and college athletes in the On3 Athlete Network.”
Before founding On3, Terry founded and sold Rivals and 247Sports.