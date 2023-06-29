Belmont University announced Wednesday a partnership with Mark Cuban-backed Campus Ink, a deal that will allow name, image and likeness merchandising opportunities and payouts to Bruin student-athletes.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed in a release.
The announcement follows Belmont's Ben Sheppard having recently been selected in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft (read here) and almost one year after the university joined the Missouri Valley Conference (on July 1, 2022). Led by Athletics Director Scott Corley, Belmont sponsors eight women's sports programs and seven men's programs.
The NCAA adopted an NIL policy in mid-2021, with the move allowing student-athletes opportunities to generate income. Former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, for example, has reportedly made $3.5 million via NIL payments.
As part of the deal, Campus Ink’s The NIL Store will launch a Belmont NIL Store for BU student-athletes, featuring officially licensed apparel. Every student-athlete who signs up will possess a personalized “digital locker room” that will house her or his merchandise, the release notes.
The NIL Store’s 19 NCAA Division I partners include DePaul, Duke, Illinois, Indiana, LSU, Rutgers, Syracuse, UCLA and Virginia Tech. Belmont, with almost 9,000 students, ranks among the smallest members in terms of enrollment.
According to the release, Campus Ink handles the creative, product creation, design, marketing, fulfillment and customer service for its student-athletes. Additionally, the group educates student-athletes about merchandising, marketing and sales trends.
Cuban and other investors pumped $2 million into Campus Ink in late 2022 (read here). That was the second investment the billionaire Cuban made in the business.
Founded in 1947 at the University of Illinois, Chicago-based Campus Ink in 2021 launched the NIL Store, which serves as a merchandising solution for college student-athletes. The company owns a production facility in Urbana, Ill., at which it handles all production and fulfillment.