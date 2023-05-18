Tennessee Titans officials announced Thursday that Atlanta-based TVS — which participated in the design of the Georgia capital’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Nashville’s Music City Center — will serve as architect of record for the city’s future East Bank stadium.
According to a release, TVS will work in tandem with Kansas City-based Manica (stylized as “MANICA”), the project’s design architect. TVS is responsible for delivering the construction documents and will hold all contracts with certified subconsultants necessary to complete stadium design and, during the construction administration phase, ensure materials are being utilized per specification and design, the release notes.
Groundbreaking on the stadium is expected to begin in early-to-mid 2024, following the 2023-24 NFL season. The future East Bank facility is anticipated to open in 2027.
According to its website, the 1968-founded TVS has contributed to the design of the expansion of the Javits Center in New York City and to convention centers updates in Charlotte, Denver, Las Vegas and Memphis. The company was the architect of record for the Music City Center.
TVS is home to approximately 175 employees and ranks among the nation’s top 100 design firms based on revenue, according to online trade publication bdcnetwork.com. The company offers offices in Los Angeles, Shanghai and Tampa.
TVS Principal Rob O’Keefe holds a bachelor's degree in architecture from the University of Tennessee.
“As a proud Tennessee native, I am beyond excited to be a part of the team that will bring this transformational new stadium to the residents of Tennessee,” O’Keefe said in the release. “This project will usher in a new era for Titans fans and residents of the broader region as a premier destination for sports, entertainment and impactful community events year-round.”
The Metropolitan Sports Authority approved the selection of TVS at its board meeting Thursday.
The announcement follows the Metro Council’s late-April vote to approve the financing structure for the $2.1 billion project (read here). The deal includes $500 million in bonds from the state, $840 million from the Titans and the NFL and $760 million funded by Metro debt and repaid through an increase to the city’s hotel tax and sales tax redirected from the stadium and the surrounding campus. The proposal represents record public spending on a stadium.
The city is also preparing to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on infrastructure for the surrounding East Bank, the development of which is necessary to retire the debt related to funding the design and construction of the future stadium.
Following the selection of TVS as architect of record, a request for proposals for the role of construction manager at risk was posted on the Titans’ procurement website. Companies must submit their interest by May 26 and a full proposal by July 7.