Stadium

Tennessee Titans officials announced Thursday that Atlanta-based TVS — which participated in the design of the Georgia capital’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Nashville’s Music City Center — will serve as architect of record for the city’s future East Bank stadium.

According to a release, TVS will work in tandem with Kansas City-based Manica (stylized as “MANICA”), the project’s design architect. TVS is responsible for delivering the construction documents and will hold all contracts with certified subconsultants necessary to complete stadium design and, during the construction administration phase, ensure materials are being utilized per specification and design, the release notes.

