TransPerfect may have had an extended wait for its first season as the title sponsor of the Music City Bowl, but after seeing the economic impact of December’s bowl game, that wait may have been worth it.
It was announced on Wednesday that the 2021 Music City Bowl generated $32 million in visitor spending, according to the Nashville Sports Council — a new record for the game.
The Music City Bowl has now accounted for an estimated $383 million in direct economic impact for Nashville in its 24-year history.
“After a difficult year following the 2020 bowl cancellation, we could not have asked for a better return of our bowl game and first year for our title sponsor TransPerfect,” Music City Bowl President and CEO Scott Ramsey said. “We are proud to continue to generate a positive economic impact for the City of Nashville and our sponsors.”
Sixty-nine percent of the bowl attendees were from out of town, spending an estimated average of $377 per day during their stay, while area residents who attended spent a reported $284 per day, according to survey data from Scorecard, used by the Nashville Sports Council to measure economic impact and effectiveness of sporting events.
The 2021 MCB, which saw Purdue beat Tennessee 48-45 in overtime, also set records for television viewership (5.6 million) and in-person attendance (69,489 fans), breaking the old record of 69,143 fans set in 2010.
The MCB also had the third-biggest crowd of any of this season’s bowl games, behind the Rose Bowl and the Cotton Bowl, and it was the highest-attended and second-most-watched non-New Year's Six bowl game.
December’s game also broke several on-field records, including most total yards (1,293) and most combined points (93). Tennessee also broke team records for most total yards (666) and first downs (31).
Several individual bowl records were broken as well, including most passing yards (534, Purdue QB Aiden O’Connell), most receiving yards (217, Purdue WR Broc Thompson), and most tackles (20, Tennessee LB Jeremy Banks).
