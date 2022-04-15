Sounds Snapshot brings you a Friday-to-Friday recap of the Nashville Sounds every week on the Nashville Post with up-to-date results and top performances as well as an assessment of where the teams sits in the Minor League Baseball standings.
Results
The Sounds went 5-1 over the past week, taking the final three games of their series against the Durham Bulls and pulling out wins in two of the first three games from the Gwinnett Stripers.
Pitching helped seal the final three games against Durham and the series win as Sounds’ starters Jason Alexander (5 IP, 2 hits, 4 Ks), Josh Lindblom (5 IP, 2 hits, 4 Ks), and Ethan Small (3 IP, 2 hits, 5 Ks) combined to allow just one earned run over 13 innings. The bullpen struck out 22 batters and combined to allow just four earned runs over 14 innings of relief.
Against Gwinnett, Nashville dropped the series opener 4-3 on Tuesday but bounced back Wednesday with a seventh-inning surge to take a 7-5 win and jumped out to a four-run first inning in Thursday night’s 5-4 win to seal the back-to-back victories.
Nine games into the season, the Sounds have a 6-3 record (.667 win percentage) and they’re are tied with the Columbus Clippers for second place in the International League West standings, just a half-game back of the Indianapolis Indians.
Notable performers
Infielder Brice Turang, the No. 4 prospect in the Milwaukee Brewers organization, drove in the go-ahead run on a double in Sunday’s comeback against Durham. He went 6-for-25 at the plate with three RBIs and three runs scored. Shortstop Weston Wilson also had a big week, going 6-for-17 (.353) with a double and four RBIs.
On the mound, Alexander picked up his second win of the week on Thursday, tossing five innings while allowing eight hits and three runs with three strikeouts. He’s 2-0 this year with a 2.70 ERA and has held opposing hitters to a .250 batting average.
Looking ahead
Next up for the Sounds is the final four games of the Gwinnett series before the team returns to First Horizon Park for a six-game set with Charlotte — the final home series of April — before closing out the month in St. Paul for five games.
