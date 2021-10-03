Nearly six months after former General Manager Adam Nuse left to become the vice president of business operations with the Tennessee Titans, the Nashville Sounds finally named his successor.
Adam English was named the franchise’s new GM and Chief Operating officer on Friday, as announced by team co-owner Frank Ward.
“It’s my honor to take over as General Manager and Chief Operating Officer of the Nashville Sounds,” English said in a release. “Frank Ward and the Sounds are widely recognized as leaders not only in Minor League Baseball, but the entire sports industry.
“Nashville is a great sports town, and MiLB is all about community. I cannot wait to get involved in Middle Tennessee and make an even greater impact. First Horizon Park is a world-class facility and I’m dedicated to continuing to improve upon the fantastic fan experience already in place.”
Nuse spent five seasons as the Sounds GM, helping the organization win several awards for fan experience and engagement efforts, setting Minor League Baseball attendance records, and the club was also honored by Baseball America with the Freitas Award for community involvement and operational success.
English comes to Nashville after a three-year stint as the GM and VP of the Gwinnett Stripers, the Triple A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. Gwinnett went 71-58 this season.
He also spent six years with the Sacramento River Cats, the Triple A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, where he served as director of ticket sales, senior director of ticket sales and VP of ticket sales and service. English was also assistant GM of the Lexington Legends in Single A.
“This is a very exciting day for the Nashville Sounds organization,” Ward said in a release. “Adam English brings over 17 years of experience in professional baseball and is a talented and dedicated executive in the business.
“He brings a wealth of knowledge in leadership, corporate partnerships and fan experience to Nashville. I look forward to Adam’s relationships with our staff, fans, partners, community organizations and the Milwaukee Brewers.”
The Sounds went 70-58 this season, including a 41-24 record at home. The organization led Minor League Baseball in total attendance and average attendance in 2021.
