Longtime Nashville Sounds legend Tim Dillard will have his number retired during a pre-game ceremony on July 29 prior to a game against the Charlotte Knights, the team announced Tuesday.
The team will hang up Dillard’s No. 17 next to Don Mattingly’s No. 18 and Skeeter Barnes’ No. 00 in a special ceremony that also comes on the night of a Dillard bobblehead giveaway.
Dillard, who currently resides in Nashville, pitched for the Sounds for parts of nine seasons, setting career and franchise records for games played (242), innings pitched (710), wins (48) and strikeouts (437).
In 2005, he was named the Milwaukee Brewers’ Minor League Pitcher of the Year. In 2019, Dillard was named co-MVP of the Sounds after tossing 153.1 innings with nine wins and 103 strikeouts.
“We are incredibly thrilled to retire Tim Dillard’s number 17 and honor his legacy forever,” Sounds General Manager and Chief Operating Officer Adam English said in a release. “Dillard has meant so much to the Nashville Sounds, both on and off the field, and we’re excited to celebrate him and recognize his success as one of the all-time greats in franchise history.”
The son of former Red Sox infielder Steve Dillard, Tim grew up in a baseball family. His brother Andy played professionally in the Canadian American Independent League. Both he and his brother attended Itawamba Community College in Fulton, Mississippi, before Tim was drafted in the 15th round of the 2001 MLB Draft by the Brewers.
After not signing with Milwaukee due to shoulder injuries, Dillard went back to community college and was drafted by the Brewers again the following year in the 34th round. He began his pro career in 2003 in rookie ball with the Arizona League Brewers before working his way up to the High-A and Double-A levels and ultimately getting promoted to the Sounds in 2007.
Dillard bounced around between Nashville and Milwaukee from 2008-2012, playing in 73 games for the Brewers. He posted a 4.70 ERA with 62 strikeouts against 29 walks in 84 innings in the majors, and by midseason in 2012, Dillard was sent back to Double-A and elected free agency after the season.
Over the next six years, he went back and forth between independent ball and the low level affiliates in the Brewers system before he was outright released in 2019 and retired two years later.
Since his retirement in March 2021, Dillard has been a television analyst for Bally Sports Wisconsin, providing pre- and post-game analysis for the Brewers.
