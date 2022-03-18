Following a four-month lockout instituted by Major League Baseball owners, an agreement was finally reached with the MLB Players Association on a new collective bargaining agreement, meaning opening day is right around the corner.
For the Nashville Sounds, however, it was all systems go for their season opener on April 5 regardless of what happened with the MLB lockout.
“There were a number of players that were on the Brewers’ 40-man roster that weren’t going to be able to start with us that we had expected to start with us like Mario Feliciano, Corey Ray and potentially Aaron Ashby,” Sounds general manager Adam English said. “…They wouldn’t have been able to play until an agreement was reached, which thankfully, it has been.”
Since the minor leagues remained almost entirely unaffected by the lockout, the Sounds expect to play their 2022 season uninterrupted.
Nashville is entering its second consecutive season as the Triple A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers after spending the 2019 and 2020 seasons as a farm team for the Texas Rangers.
Despite just three of the Brewers top 30 prospects — infielder Brice Turang and pitchers Ethan Small and Victor Castaneda — on the Sounds 2022 roster, English believes the Sounds will compete in the newly-renamed Triple-A International League.
The Sounds are one of three MiLB franchises to play in all three historic Triple-A leagues (American Association, Pacific Coast, International), joining Iowa and Omaha.
“We had a very strong year last year, so I expect us to be incredibly competitive, hopefully winning a lot of games and moving into postseason play,” English said. “But my main focus is on the fan experience on the business side of the sport and really making sure First Horizon Park is a first-class experience for the fans of baseball in Nashville.”
The Sounds have several promotional events and giveaways planned to enhance their fan experience. For the season opener on April 5, the Sounds will host a Club Level all-you-can-eat-and-drink cookout. The club will also host the Booster’s Buddies program for children 12 and under, and the Silver Sounds program for seniors 55 and over.
Every home game during the season will be a promotional event for the Sounds. Highlights include Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesdays, Throwback Thursdays and Hit City Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.