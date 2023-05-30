The U.S. men’s national soccer team will make its first trip to Geodis Park on Oct. 17, taking on Ghana in a friendly to prepare for quarterfinal matches in the CONCACAF Nations League the following month.
The game, which comes three days after the U.S. plays a friendly against Germany in New York, will start at 7:30 p.m. and be available on Warner Bros. Discovery platforms, Universo and Peacock.
Music City has been a good site for the U.S. team over the years, as it has posted a 4-2-2 record in Nashville in multiple competitions.
In 2009, Jozy Altidore, only 19 years old at the time, became the youngest U.S. player to score a hat trick in a 3-0 win against Trinidad & Tobago in World Cup qualifying.
In 2018, Tyler Adams netted his first career international goal in the 1-0 shutout against rivals Mexico, and a year later Christian Pulisic scored twice to lead the U.S. to a 3-1 win against Jamaica in the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal.
The game against Ghana will stir some emotion among soccer fans in America, as the Black Stars knocked the U.S. out of the World Cup in 2006 and 2010.
The teams have split four games overall in their history, with the U.S. and Ghana each having posted two wins by 2-1 scores. Three of the four games have come in the World Cup, with the U.S. earning a victory in 2014 in Brazil. The U.S. won the most recent game in the series in 2017, a contest played in Hartford, Conn.
Ghana has qualified for four of the past five World Cups.
Presales for the match will begin July 5, with the public sale beginning July 13.