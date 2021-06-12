The Vanderbilt Commodores won the first game of their Super Regional behind a strong effort by Kumar Rocker during Friday's 2-0 Super Regional win over Eastern Carolina.
The Pirates countered with their ace Gavin Williams, who held his own, but ECU couldn't solve one of the best arms they have seen all season long.
"That was a tremendous baseball game, well pitched on both sides," Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin said. "Certainly, our guy [Rocker] was outstanding once again. [I've] just enjoyed watching him pitch. For the last two and a half years to get to watch this kid compete has been special, [I've] never taken it for granted."
Rocker started strong and benefitted from a strong defensive outing overall by the 'Dores position players fielding ground balls and routine fly balls.
Locked in a classic pitcher's duel, Vandy added to its 1-0 lead in the eighth inning when Enrique Bradfield Jr. reached home on a speedy slide thanks to a hit by Dominic Keegan which put Vandy up 2-0. Nick Maldonado and Luke Murphy finished off the shutout.
"Having [Rocker] on the mound we don't have to do much," Javier Vaz said. "He helps us a lot and credits to him, he pitched a great game...We only need two."
Rocker finished the game with 11 strikeouts, two hits and three walks through 7.2 innings on 117 pitches. This game marks Rocker's possible last appearance on the bump for the 'Dores in front of a packed house at Hawkins Field.
Rocker is now 6-0 with a 0.61 ERA in the NCAA Tournament, including his 19-strikeout no-hitter in 2019.
Vanderbilt can clinch a spot in the College World Series with a win over ECU on Saturday at Hawkins Field. The Commodores will star Jack Leiter.
