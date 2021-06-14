It’s no secret that Nashville SC has been on the lookout for another Designated Player as the club nears the end of Jhonder Cadiz’s loan from S.L. Benfica at the end of this month.
Linked to several international players, Nashville appears to have zeroed in on CF Monterrey striker Ake Loba, according to reports from both Felipe Galindo of AS Mexico and Record Mexico’s Ignacio Suarez. It’s not the first time Nashville SC has tried to sign the 23-year-old Ivorian forward. Prior to the club’s inaugural MLS season, NSC made an attempt to sign Loba — reportedly bidding between $5 million and $7 million — before CF Monterrey outbid them with a $9 million offer.
Per Galindo, Loba will now come to Nashville for somewhere in the range of the $5 million to $7 million price tag.
Nashville still has three more matches to evaluate Cadiz’s standing. He has played 380 minutes this season in five starts and ranks second on the team in goals (two), shots (17) and shots on target (five). But he has a lower shooting percentage than Hany Mukhtar, C.J. Sapong, Randall Leal, Dom Badji and Anibal Godoy.
Cadiz has a $3 million purchase option NSC can exercise, should they decide to keep the 25-year-old forward. However, that appears to be unlikely as Loba is the second player Nashville has been linked to in the last week alone as a possible replacement. Michael Estrada is the other.
Loba, who has six goals in 21 appearances for Monterrey over the last season and a half, could infuse Nashville with an offensive spark it has missed at times. He has scored 15 goals in 55 career Liga MX matches and 18 goals in 32 appearances with Universidad San Martin in Liga 1. The downside, however, is that Loba has struggled to find consistent minutes with Monterrey and has dealt with an ankle injury since April.
But being two years younger with a seemingly higher ceiling could be enough for Nashville to pull the trigger and bring Loba on board.
