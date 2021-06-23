Nashville SC is in unfamiliar territory. The club’s match Wednesday night against Toronto FC at Nissan Stadium is the first time this season it will be coming off a loss.
Five days ago, NSC fell 2-0 against the New York Red Bulls, marking the club’s first loss through the first eight matches this season and dropping it to 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings behind Atlanta United.
But now, Nashville gets a presumably easier task of playing 12th-place Toronto, which has just one win and five points through eight matches. It’ll be a rematch of November’s second-round playoff match where NSC surprisingly shutout Toronto 1-0 on a Daniel Ríos goal in the early moments of the match.
Both clubs are coming off losses and readjusting coming off the three-week international break. Nashville can’t afford to dig out of a one- or two-goal deficit against Toronto as the club has shown it doesn’t perform the best when chasing the game.
"When you're a goal or two down, as we've been in previous games, somebody's got to step up and get us back into the game," NSC coach Gary Smith said. "But maybe this is one game too many, where we've been asked to recover two goals. We just can't do it all the time."
The attack appears to be the key to success, however, Nashville does have a few question marks including injuries to Daniel Ríos (groin) and Dom Badji (ankle), while Jhonder Cádiz is still on international duty with Venezuela.
The absences up front are part of the reason why the team has struggled to create quality chances in front of the box; only Randall Leal had a quality chance the last time out against New York.
Last week, Smith changed threw a new wrinkle in the lineup when Irakoze Donasiyano, the 20th overall pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft, subbed in late in the game for veteran Matt LaGrassa. Donasiyano’s official team debut could be a bit of foreshadowing as NSC has been reported to be shopping for a new striker as Cadiz’s loan expires in seven days.
The good news for NSC lies in the fact that the club’s two wins this season have come at home. Nashville has played its best soccer at Nissan Stadium, outscoring opponents 7-4 and dominating in shots (89-45), shots on target (37-13) and possession (51.38 percent).
“The fans have been terrific since we’ve had the opportunity to have them back on the ground,” Smith said. “It creates a wonderful atmosphere and environment for the players to work. I think the players have gained confidence from the fixtures we’ve had up to date. Our record has been good. That itself creates an internal belief that we’re capable of earning points when we’re at home.”
