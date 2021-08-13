Friday night’s preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons isn’t short on notable storylines.
While not expected to play much, if at all, Julio Jones will be on the sidelines of Mercedes Benz Stadium as a visiting player for the first time in his NFL career. And there’s Titans offensive coordinator turned Falcons head coach Arthur Smith making his head coaching debut.
But the main takeaway from Friday’s exhibition game will be how the training camp standouts for each team looked in their first taste of live-game action.
“What you do is you try and have a plan on how much guys are going to play, and how much work they get in the preseason and practice and games,” Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said.
“We reserve the right to change that as you work your way through practice depending on how much work they get, or maybe you want to look at somebody else on that roster for that game. I am sure Friday’s game will look differently than what the Tampa game will look like or what the third one will look like.”
Both teams have dealt with a throng of new players entering the fray. The Titans most notable additions came in the form of veteran free agent signings on defense, while getting younger (minus Jones, who’s 32) on offense with the additions of Dillon Radunz, Dez Fitzpatrick and Racey McMath through the draft, plus swapping 31-year-old tackle Dennis Kelly for 29-year-old Kendall Lamm and 28-year-old receiver Adam Humphries for 26-year-old Josh Reynolds.
Tennessee still has several positions that remain a complete question mark, such as the kicking battle between Tucker McCann and Sam Ficken, and there are several other positions where such as defensive line, where the competition has been so close that the preseason may just actually determine who falls where on the depth chart.
Expect to see Vrabel rotate as many players in as possible to get a long look at who truly gels with Tennessee’s offensive and defensive system.
"Everybody that travels should be expected to play the entire game,” Vrabel said. “Will they? No. That is how I try to prepare, even knowing I wasn’t going to play the entire game. Maybe in Pittsburgh when I knew I was going to play the entire game. We just ask them to prepare themselves mentally, go through their routine, their pregame routine, how they would warm up, and how they would go out. When we tell them that they are out, they are out. Obviously, we have a plan for guys but sometimes things change."
Derrick Henry, Harold Landry, Ben Jones, Nate Davis, Denico Autry, and Lamm all sat out of practice on Tuesday, making it highly unlikely any of these regulars see any playing time Friday.
But what fans can get excited about on Friday is getting one step closer to answers. Does the defense really look as good as reporters have claimed through two weeks of camp? Does Kristian Fulton really have shutdown cornerback potential? Is the pass rush really improved from last season?
Friday will also serve as the first chance for fans to get a glimpse of some of the “training camp darlings” they’ve been hearing so much about. Can Marcus Johnson and Chester Rogers not only make the roster but be effective options in the passing game? Is Teair Tart truly ready to be a starting defensive lineman?
Taking Vrabel at his word, the Titans’ main goal on Friday is to see improvement. But in reality, the goal is to see how well this team meshes together from the rookies to the veterans.
"Just see how they respond, see how they play when they get tired, see how they do when they get hit full speed or tackle or have to tackle somebody, or how they have to go from offense to special teams or special teams to defense,” Vrabel added. “The motions and how they control their emotions of being really excited and saving some for the game. How hard they play and what the level of competitiveness is and how they are out there getting live action."
