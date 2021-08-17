The COVID-19 pandemic hit the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association where it hurt.
The TSSAA was forced to cancel several state basketball tournaments plus the entire spring sports season, costing the organization nearly $810,000 in 2020.
But there is a silver lining. According to its financial audit released during a Board of Control meeting on Monday, the TSSAA profited $767,004 above its expected 2021 budget, which was projected to be around $3.28 million.
Despite a one-third capacity limit, the 2021 football playoffs generated $580,444 -- more than double what the TSSAA had budgeted. Spring Fling generated another $288,173, and sponsorships brought in another $616,870 -- $146,870 over budget.
TSSAA executive director Bernard Childress credited the revenue figures to sellout crowds stemming from the insatiable demand for in-person high school sporting events after nearly six months without them.
“People came,” Childress told Main Street Preps. “All it was, was one-third capacity, but we sold out of everything. Every event that we had, it was sold out.”
The only events the TSSAA lost money on were the state basketball tournaments, totaling $266,093 lost due to drastically limited attendance at MTSU’s Murphy Center, which was capped at 1,000 spectators for every two games.
The TSSAA also announced on Monday that tickets for 2021 playoff football games could be purchased for $8 on the GoFan app or $10 at the gate.
