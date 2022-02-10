BA.jpg
Seven Middle Tennessee prep basketball standouts have been named finalists for the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards, as announced on Thursday. 

The awards will be presented to the top girls and boys hoops players in six TSSAA classifications On March 14 at 5 p.m. at the Murphy Center on MTSU’s campus. The event is free and open to the public.

Finalists were nominated by high school head basketball coaches and members of the local media, and the winners will be selected by a statewide committee of sportswriters based on performance during the 2021-2022 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration.

This is the 37th year the TSSAA has presented the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards. Below is the full list of finalists:

*denotes player from a Middle Tennessee school

Division II-A Miss Basketball finalists

Madi Hawk, Lakeway Christian

Olivia Lee, Trinity Christian

Aalyah Del Rosario, Webb School*

Division II-AA Miss Basketball finalists

Kennedy Cambridge, Ensworth*

Jaloni Cambridge, Ensworth*

Sydney Mains, Knoxville Catholic

Class 1A Miss Basketball finalists

Alayna Anderson, Gleason

Savannah Davis, McKenzie

Lyndie Ramsey, Unaka

Class 2A Miss Basketball finalists

Jada Harrison, Westview

Madison Hart, Gibson County

Karly Weathers, Loretto

Class 3A Miss Basketball finalists

Sarah Burton, Clinton

McKenzie Cochran, Page*

Brooklyn Crouch, Upperman

Class 4A Miss Basketball finalists

Imari Berry, Clarksville

Ta’mia Scott, Clarksville Northwest

Jennifer Sullivan, Bearden

Division II-A Mr. Basketball finalists

Tyler Byrd, Tipton-Rosemark

Daniel Egbuniwe, FACS

Eddie Ricks III, Clarksville Academy

Division II-AA Mr. Basketball finalists

B.J. Edwards, Knoxville Catholic

Chandler Jackson, Christian Brothers

Tyler Tanner, Brentwood Academy*

Class 1A Mr. Basketball finalists

Zach Amonett, Pickett County

Roderick Robinson, Middleton

Grant Strong, Clay County

Class 2A Mr. Basketball finalists

Gavin Burleson, Summertown

Gus Davenport, Cannon County

Jarrod Taylor, East Nashville*

Class 3A Mr. Basketball finalists

Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Greeneville

Ericko Sain II, Jackson South Side

JaSteven Walker, Fayette-Ware

Class 4A Mr. Basketball finalists

Elijah Bredwood, Bearden

Amarr Knox, Bartlett

Brandon Miller, Cane Ridge*

